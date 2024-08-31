Tourisme Laval receives $520,000 in financial help from Ottawa

Minister of Tourism Soraya Martinez Ferrada, accompanied by Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, last week announced a non-repayable subsidy of $520,000 to Tourisme Laval, to help the agency guide Laval businesses in developing and structuring their tourism offering in the Laval region while also marketing it outside Quebec.

Founded in 1982, Tourisme Laval orients and facilitates the region’s tourism industry, actively contributing to its economic prosperity.

With 170 members, the non-profit organization provides leadership in welcoming tourists and promoting attractions, while also helping to create new tourism experiences through stand-out initiatives.

Officials with Tourisme Laval are seen here with Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis and federal Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada following last week’s funding announcement.

Tourisme Laval also plays a role in gathering its members and partners together to focus on sustainable development and is particularly known for its expertise in business and sports tourism.

The four-year project for which Tourisme Laval was granted the funds targets three of the federal government’s priorities: sustainable tourism, inclusive tourism and the acceleration of business digitization.

The project also prioritizes tourism experiences targeted by the Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec.

The government’s contribution will help pay Tourisme Laval’s operating costs, which include salaries, professional fees and other costs directly related to authorized activities.

“The Government of Canada is keen to support the tourism industry which, we must remember, was hit hard by the pandemic, while it plays a key role in reinforcing Quebec and Canada’s competitiveness and appeal,” said Martinez Ferrada, who is also Minister responsible for Canadian Economic Development Quebec in the Trudeau cabinet.

“Tourisme Laval showcases all that the region has to offer to tourists, something it does so well,” she added emphatically.

“The investment announced today signals our commitment to Laval’s tourism businesses and will make it possible to attract even more people from abroad to visit us. We can be proud of all that our regions have to offer.”

“Tourisme Laval spearheads efforts to attract and retain tourists from outside Quebec,” said Koutrakis, who is Martinez Ferrada’s Parliamentary Secretary.

“Its team, consisting of a vast network with solid expertise in guiding tourism businesses, knows how to face increasing competition to position Laval as a destination of choice for visitors from Canada, the U.S. and abroad,” she continued. “CED’s support will make it possible to boost this important component of Laval’s economy.”

“We express our gratitude towards CED for this decisive support,” said Yanick Pazzi, president of Tourisme Laval’s board of directors. “The confidence the government of Canada has placed in Tourisme Laval highlights our key role in the region’s economy.

“Thanks to this assistance, we will be able to not only promote ethical, innovative tourism, but also strengthen sustainable growth in our region,” said Pazzi. “This funding will enable us to market our destination outside Quebec and to modernize our tourism offering, in perfect harmony with the priorities of our governmental partners.”