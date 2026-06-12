De Cotis, Barrasso and Uva lead community cleanup at Lausanne Park

Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis joined community volunteer/environmental advocate Enrica Uva and Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board Ward 6 Commissioner Barbara Barrasso on May 30 to take part in an annual Spring Cleanup at Lausanne Park.

The event, the fourth of its kind, brought together a large number of local residents, students from Terry Fox Elementary School and their families, with all being united by a common goal: to preserve and enhance one of Saint-Bruno’s most cherished green spaces.

“Our fourth annual cleanup was another tremendous success,” De Cotis told The Laval News.

A year-after-year success

“This initiative continues to grow year after year because it strengthens community pride, promotes environmental responsibility and encourages residents of all ages to take an active role in caring for their neighbourhood,” he said. “I am committed to ensuring this tradition continues for many years to come.”

Throughout the morning, dozens of volunteers worked together to remove litter and beautify the park. Students from Terry Fox Elementary School demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and dedication, setting an inspiring example of civic engagement.

“I was truly impressed by the energy and commitment shown by these young people,” added De Cotis. “Their participation sends a powerful message about the importance of community involvement and environmental stewardship. They are helping build a stronger and more responsible generation for the future.

A unifying event

“This is something that always brings the community together,” he continued, noting that some of the participants were passers-by who decided on the spur of the moment to join the citizen cleanup crew in order to do their part.

He said part of the day’s mission was to explain to some of the younger people that there are consequences when trash, such as cardboard and paper waste from convenience stores or fast-food takeout restaurants, is disposed of carelessly instead of placing it in garbage or recycling bins as it should.

“We’re telling them, ‘Look what happens when you just throw things away and it just piles up,’ said De Cotis. “We’re trying to teach them about dedication and discipline, so that when they’re eating something, they know enough to put it in the garbage can right away.”

Volunteerism and commitment

The success of the initiative was also made possible through the collaboration of dedicated community partners and volunteers who generously contributed their time and efforts. According to Barrasso, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board strongly encourages initiatives among students and their families that promote citizenship, volunteerism and community commitment.

“Our students have once again demonstrated that they are capable of achieving great things when they come together for a meaningful cause,” she said. “I am extremely proud of their efforts and I know their families share that pride. Through activities like this, we are helping shape the engaged and compassionate citizens of tomorrow.”

Committed to the environment

For her part, Enrica Uva emphasized the importance of bringing families together around a shared commitment to the environment. “When young people see adults working together to improve their community, they learn that every action matters,” said Uva.

“It was inspiring to see so many families, students and volunteers come together to care for Lausanne Park,” she continued. “By working side by side, we are not only creating a cleaner environment, but also building stronger connections within our community.”