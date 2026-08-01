Fire destroys sheds on des Perron Ave. in rural Auteuil

Crews from the Laval Fire Dept. faced a challenge during the early morning hours of July 31 when two sheds located on a rural property on des Perron Avenue in Auteuil caught fire.

The problem: in this rural part of Laval, there wasn’t any nearby source of city water the firemen could readily tap into to extinguish the blaze thought to have been started by sparks from a campfire.

As a result, they had to bring in water in tanker trucks.

While a residence located near the sheds was evacuated as a precaution, although it didn’t sustain any damage, the sheds suffered an estimated $60,000 in damages.