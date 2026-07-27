Faulty electric panel ignites blaze on 66th Ave. in Chomedey

(Photo: Courtesy of Association des Pompiers de Laval APL)

A single-story home on 66th Avenue in Chomedey suffered $140,000 in damages last Saturday evening after a fire was triggered by a malfunctioning electrical circuit panel box.

The Laval region’s 9-1-1 service received a call shortly after 10:30 pm as smoke was spotted wafting from the ground floor level as well as from the rooftop.

The Laval Fire Dept. reported they finally had the blaze under control a few minutes after 11:30 pm.

By then, an estimated $100,000 in damage had been done to the home’s structure and an additional $40,000 in damage to furnishings and other interior contents.