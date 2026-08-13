Community leaders honored at ‘Recognition Evening’ by Sona Lakhoyan Olivier

It was ‘an opportunity to express my sincere gratitude,’ says independent Chomedey MNA

In a celebration of generosity, civic engagement and community spirit, more than 140 guests gathered on the evening of July 21 at the Armenian Community Centre on Elizabeth Blvd. in Chomedey for a Recognition Evening hosted by Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, the MNA for Chomedey.

The evening recognized the outstanding contributions of organizations, cultural communities, volunteers, partners, community leaders and local media “whose dedication and commitment continue to strengthen the Chomedey community and enhance the quality of life of its residents,” a spokesperson for Lakhoyan Olivier’s said in a statement.

FILIA executive-director Johanna Tsoublekas (third from right) and other FILIA supporters and board members were among the 140 people presented with certificates of appreciation by Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

An expression of appreciation

Bringing together representatives from across Laval, the event – which included wine, canapés and a lavish seafood buffet served afterwards – was “a heartfelt expression of appreciation for those who dedicate their time, energy and passion to building a more inclusive, caring and vibrant community,” the spokesperson added.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of certificates of appreciation, the Médaille de souvenir de l’Assemblée nationale du Québec, as well as the Inukshuk Award, to individuals whose exceptional leadership, volunteerism and community involvement were judged to have made a lasting and meaningful impact on Chomedey.

Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier is seen here with one of the Inukshuk Awards she presented to a select number of community leaders in her riding during a Recognition Evening held on July 13 at the Armenian Community Centre. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of working alongside remarkable individuals and organizations whose dedication inspires me every day,” said Lakhoyan Olivier who was elected as a Quebec Liberal in 2022 before becoming independent.

“This evening was an opportunity to express my sincere gratitude and recognize the invaluable contributions that make Chomedey such a welcoming and dynamic community,” she said.

The evening also highlighted a fundraising initiative in support of the Fondation Cité de la Santé de Laval. Through the generosity of attendees, a total of $3,775 was raised during the event.

MNA’s matching donation to hospital

Lakhoyan Olivier reaffirmed her commitment to match the collected donations, while also pledging an additional $5,000 grant through the Subvention au bénévolat program to help the Fondation Cité de la Santé de Laval continue its mission and services.

Local organizers for the Pan Armenian Games were also presented with certificates and tokens of appreciation. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

While explaining the work done by the Fondation Cité de la Santé, André Malacket, executive-director of the foundation, noted that Cité de la Santé will soon be celebrating its 50th anniversary. He said they are currently in the midst of organizing a major event set to take place in the main ice rink at Place Bell in Laval in September 2027.

Malacket said he recently asked his board what they thought of the idea of going all out during the 50th anniversary by setting a $50 million fundraising goal. “That’s what we’re going to be announcing very soon,” he said, adding that the target amount hadn’t yet been made public.

At the same time, Malacket said efforts have begun to recruit new members to the Fondation Cité de la Santé. “We need to diversify the composition of the administrative board. When I went in, it was obvious to me it was a boys’ club. And there were no women, no representatives from the ethnic communities.”

Diversifying the hospital’s board

Constantine ‘Gus’ Milonopoulos and Aglaia Revelakis were presented by Lakhoyan Olivier with a statuette and medallion respectively for their support for the Club social du Manoir Laval which serves senior residents of Chomedey. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

He said the foundation is currently searching for leaders from Laval’s multicultural communities to join the Fondation Cité de la Santé board. “It’s important for us to diversify the board, especially to reach our 50th anniversary fundraising goals.”

With more than 140 attendees, “the Recognition Evening reflected the strength, diversity and solidarity that define Chomedey,” added the spokesperson’s statement. “It was a meaningful opportunity to celebrate achievements, recognize community excellence, and reinforce the importance of collaboration.”

The evening concluded with a well-stocked buffet prepared by P.B. Banquet, allowing guests to continue celebrating, connecting and sharing throughout the remaining evening.

Lakhoyan Olivier extended her heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, volunteers, organizations, partners and community leaders “whose continued dedication helps build a stronger, more united and more prosperous Chomedey,” she said.