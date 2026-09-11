Federal Liberal Quebec MPs focus on tariffs during three-day caucus

‘All about the economy, how to make Canada strong and how to face the tariffs,’ says El-Khoury

The impending impact of tariffs imposed on Canada by U.S. president Donald Trump was front and centre as a topic of concern during a three-day meeting of the Liberal Party of Canada’s caucus of 44 sitting MPs from Quebec held on Montreal’s North Shore and in the Lower Laurentians regions last week.

“Your Quebec MPs are gathered in caucus ahead of the parliamentary return, in the wonderful riding of @lindalapointeplc, Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, to talk about what truly matters to Quebecers,” the caucus members said in a message posted on social media. “Now more than ever, our team is ready and determined to stand up for your interests in Ottawa,” they added.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville Liberal MP Mélanie Joly, the Minister responsible for the Canada Economic Development Ministry in Quebec, said the federal Liberal government intends to pursue the policy it adopted during the first wave of tariffs, which is to increase Canada’s reliance on its own means and resources. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

In touch with the regions

“To represent Quebec well and keep in contact with what’s going on in our regions, we talked a lot about this these last few days, about what’s going on in the regions everywhere in Quebec,” Rivière-des-Mille-Îles Liberal MP Linda Lapointe, who hosted the gathering, said during a press conference outside the Town of Rosemère’s community centre at the conclusion.

“We spoke a lot about the regions of Quebec over the last few days, and of course the Lower Laurentians region in particular,” said chairman of the LPC’s Quebec caucus, Jean-Yves Duclos, the MP for the riding of Québec Centre.

Canada’s response to tariffs

“And, of course, we talked a lot about the government of Canada’s response following the actions of the American government’s unfair and unjustifiable tariffs, the tariff response by the Canadian government with ministers and parliamentary secretaries and key secretaries of state.”

Liberal Party of Canada Quebec caucus chair Jean-Yves Duclos, the MP for Québec Centre, is seen here with the 44 members of the caucus in Rosemère last week following their three-day meeting. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

He said the caucus members discussed at length about the impact not only on businesses affected by the tariffs, but also on the workers.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville Liberal MP Mélanie Joly, the Minister responsible for the Canada Economic Development Ministry in Quebec, said the federal Liberal government intends to pursue the policy it adopted during the first wave of tariffs, which is to increase Canada’s reliance on its own means and resources.

Laval-les-Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury (centre) said the federal government is tightly focused on the tariffs issue. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

How to deal with tariffs

For businesses struggling with the new tariffs, she suggested getting in contact with the local Member of Parliament who can provide precise information on available federal programs providing interest-free loans as well as non-reimbursable subsidies to assist employees.

In an interview following the press briefing, Laval-les-Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury said the federal government remains tightly focused on the tariffs issue.

“These last three days, it was all about the economy, how to make Canada strong, and how to face the tariffs,” said El-Khoury.

“And as you heard the minister say, we are ready to support businesses and people who are affected, be they small and medium-size businesses or larger enterprises.”