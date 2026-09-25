LPD arrests suspect after fake money used for Marketplace purchase

The Laval Police say investigators with the force’s general crimes division recently arrested an individual in connection with a case involving the use of counterfeit currency.

The suspect was identified by the LPD as Will Alexandre Vixamar, age 19, (Photo: Courtesy of LPD)

Evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the suspect’s scheme was well-established, raising concerns that others may have fallen victim to similar schemes.

LPD investigators are seeking to contact anyone who has been approached or conducted a transaction with the suspect.

According to the LPD, on May 30, a victim posted an advertisement on the Facebook Marketplace platform for the sale of an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A few days later, someone named Selena who was using a Facebook account contacted the victim to negotiate a price. An agreement was reached, and exchanges continued via text messages.

During a meeting to finalize the transaction, the suspect allegedly handed over nine $100 bills as payment. When the victim attempted to deposit the money at the bank, the teller refused the bills, which turned out to be counterfeit.

The suspect, identified by the LPD as Will Alexandre Vixamar, 19, faces the following charges: fraud under $5,000, circulation of counterfeit currency, production of counterfeit currency, breach of a release order and breach of probation.

As of last Monday, he remained in custody following a court appearance and his case will return to the Court of Quebec on September 25.

The LPD says its investigators are actively working on cases involving counterfeit currency, while an increase in complaints related to this type of crime has been observed in Laval.

To better protect the public, the LPD says it wishes to remind residents of some essential information and tips for recognizing counterfeit bills.

Serial Number: Each bill must have its own unique serial number. Make sure there are no duplicate numbers. (In the case of bills reported by Laval residents, some had serial numbers from the series: GJR6710019 and GJR6710018).

Transparent Strip: Examine the transparent strip of the bill. Tiny numbers corresponding to the bill’s value should be visible.

Portrait on the Transparent Strip: The portrait visible on the transparent strip must match the main portrait on the ticket.

Small Numbers in the Maple Leaf: Using a bright light, look for small numbers hidden within the transparent maple leaf.

Metallic Portrait: Make sure the metallic portrait changes color depending on the angle of the light.

Ink Texture: Run your finger over the main portrait to feel the texture of the embossed ink.

It should be remembered that you are not obliged to accept paper currency if you have any doubts about its authenticity. Feel free to ask for another bill or choose a different payment method.

The Laval Police say they would also like to remind residents that a secure area is available to ensure the safety of transactions. This area is located at the LPD’s Investigations Centre, 2911 Chomedey Boulevard.

Anyone who has been a victim of the suspect or who has information to share regarding this type of incident is asked to contact the LPD confidentially on the Info-Police line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911. The case number is LVL260601-065.

SSIL extinguishes blaze in Laval’s downtown sector

A fire that appears to have spontaneously broken out on September 10 on a construction site in Laval’s downtown sector is believed to have started in a large quantity of cardboard boxes destined for recycling.

The Laval Fire Department (SSIL) identified a mechanical or electrical malfunction as the cause of the fire, which occurred late in the afternoon on Jacques-Tétreault Street near the Urbania condos.

At 4:52 p.m., 911 was notified, and firefighters arriving on the scene saw thick black smoke billowing from the roof of the garage of a multi-story residential building under construction.

The blaze was declared extinguished around 6 pm.

Recent fires in Laval

The Notre-Dame Blvd. fire. (Photo: Courtesy of Association des Pompiers de Laval)

SEPTEMBER 19 | 1:54 AM // Building fire on Notre-Dame Boulevard in the Chomedey sector. Residential building. Smoke visible from the 2nd floor. Code 10-09, full response, potential for escalation. File forwarded to the police for investigation of possible arson.

SEPTEMBER 18 | 9:10 PM // Building fire on Mirelle Street in the Saint-François sector. Residential building. Fire contained to the basement. Smoke visible. Code 10-09, full response. There was potential for escalation.