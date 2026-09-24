Stay busy with activities offered by City of Laval this month

For those with some free time in their agendas as well as a sense of curiosity and a desire to learn, the City of Laval is offering several educational and family-oriented activities in September. Here are three taking place this month.

Do you remember (or can you at least imagine) some of the restaurants and lounge bars with their exotic and captivating decor that once defined exciting and romantic evenings in Laval and Montreal between 1950 and 1980?

During a friendly gathering on Friday September 25 from 2– 3:30 pm, Roxanne Arsenault and Caroline Dubuc, authors of the book and documentary series KITSCH QC (broadcast on the Historia Channel), invite you to rediscover this colorful and bygone era.

Roxanne Arsenault and Caroline Dubuc, authors of the book and documentary series KITSCH QC.

How did the trend manifest itself here in Laval? What traces of it remain today? And what role did cultural communities play in the rise of these unique establishments? With matchboxes, postcards and vintage ads, the authors will share some of the unusual objects they found while doing their research.

Coffee and snacks will be served in addition to the discussion, animated by Maxime, the ever-cheerful hostess at Maison André-Benjamin-Papineau.

For those who choose to attend, your ticket will also include access to the exhibitions at the Maison André-Benjamin-Papineau.

The Maison André-Benjamin-Papineau is located at 5475 Saint-Martin Blvd. West, in Laval. There’s a $10 admission charge and information on reservations can be found on the City of Laval’s website.

On Friday September 25 From 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., residents of the Val-Martin neighbourhood in Chomedey will be celebrating at Val-Martin en Fête (Val-Martin Festival) at the Parc des Trajectoires (3730 Boulevard Notre Dame, Laval, QC H7V 3J1).

This festive and free-of-charge event aims to highlight and celebrate the many achievements that have transformed the Val-Martin neighborhood over the years with the help of residents, partners and community organizations.

With numerous activities planned in the park and garden on this day, everyone is invited to come celebrate the strengths of the neighbourhood.

On the program:

• 3:30 p.m.: Welcome for partners and residents;

• 3:45 p.m.: Opening remarks, thank yous and testimonials;

• 4:15 p.m.: Opening of activities (face painting, gardening, sports and arts activities, DJ);

• 6:30 p.m.: Closing of the event.

Photography for beginners

Finally, from1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday September 26, a free photography workshop for beginners given by the Laval Photo Club will be taking place at Bernard-Landry Park in Laval-des-Rapides (meeting point at the park chalet). No registration is required.

For two hours, workshop participants will work on composition, shooting techniques and lighting. Through games and experiments, they will put basic theoretical concepts into practice.

While this activity is open to everyone, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Concepts that will be covered during the workshop:

Composition (the rule of thirds, leading lines, framing, background management);

Lighting (direction, soft vs. hard, backlighting);

Stabilization;

Complementary colors.

By the end of the workshop, you should be able to:

Compose a thoughtful image;

Obtain sharp, well-exposed pictures;

And have a sharper photographic eye and creativity.

Prerequisites:

Have a cell phone and ensure the battery is charged before the start; have a basic understanding of your equipment; be open to receiving constructive feedback and take the time to practice during the designated periods. In case of adverse weather conditions or circumstances beyond anyone’s control, the activity may be cancelled at the last minute. You can follow the Laval Photo Club on their Facebook social media platform.