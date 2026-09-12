SPL prioritizing safety during back-to-school period

With thousands of students returning to school after the summer, areas around Laval schools are once again busy and the police are taking measures to prevent accidents.

To help ensure the safety of all, the Laval Police (SPL) are launching a new edition of their ‘Drop Me Off Safely!” campaign, which aims to raise awareness among road users about best practices to adopt around schools.

As the school year is now underway, police officers will be present in the next few weeks in school zones to conduct road safety and prevention activities.

They will also take the time to speak with parents and drivers to remind them of the importance of respecting traffic signs, speed limits and safe driving practices during student arrival and departure times.

“The safety of young people is a responsibility we all share,” said Karine Ménard, Director of the Laval Police Service.

“Every back-to-school season is an opportunity to work hand in hand with schools, school service centres, crossing guards, parents and all our partners to create a safe environment around our schools.

“Through simple actions, such as slowing down, obeying traffic signs and being patient, everyone can help protect children during their daily commutes,” she said

The ‘Drop Me Off Safely!’ campaign will be rolled out in four phases. Each phase will be launched at a strategic point in the school year to raise awareness among road users about the specific challenges of each period.

Phase 1: ‘Back to School,’ from August 31 to September 25, 2026.

Phase 2: ‘Darkness Arrives,’ from November 2 to 13, 2026.

Phase 3: ‘During Winter,’ from January 18 to February 5, 2027.

Phase 4: ‘Spring Arrives,’ from April 12 to 23, 2027.

Police dismantle two networks in theft and resale of stolen tools

Laval is one of several Montreal-area communities where police executed warrants and conducted raids recently in conjunction with the alleged theft and resale of construction and renovation tools stolen home improvement and hardware stores in the Montreal area.

According to a statement issued by the Montreal Police (SPVM), two major criminal networks allegedly stole nearly $800,000 worth of new tools from Montreal area retailers. In both cases, it is alleged the suspected receivers of the stolen goods used online classified ad platforms to resell the stolen items.

In April, the SPVM’s Anti-Theft Unit conducted searches at a house in Laval and two apartments in the Montreal borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

In total, investigators seized newly acquired stolen tools valued at approximately $500,000, as well as $325,000 in cash and other evidence. A judge also authorized the seizure of the Laval residence, valued at $500,000.

The main suspects arrested in this criminal investigation were Jaspreet Singh Nagra, 33, Ajit Singh Dablehar, 37, and Baljinder Singh, 37.

They appeared in custody at the Montreal courthouse on April 2, and faced several theft charges. A fourth suspect and alleged receiver of stolen goods, aged 45, was released on a promise to appear in court on October 12.

“Behind every shoplifting incident lies a cost not only for the merchants involved, but also for all consumers, as product prices eventually rise to compensate,” said Commander Éric Lafontaine, head of the SPVM’s ACCESS and Proceeds of Crime Section. “It is therefore important to fight this type of crime collectively.”

Suspicious fire at Laval auto repair causes $35,000 damage

A Laval auto and windshield repair business was the scene of a suspicious fire on the night of Monday September 1 in an industrial area of ​​Chomedey.

Around 1:06 a.m., Laval Police (SPL) officers spotted smoke coming from the business located on Industriel Blvd. between Saint-Martin Blvd. and Autoroute 440.

After requesting the assistance of the Laval Fire Dept. (SSIL), the police officers discovered that the storefront window of the business, called Auto Glass Experts, had been smashed.

As some highly suspicious items were found at the scene, the SSIL transferred investigation responsibility over to the Laval Police for a criminal inquiry. A preliminary damage assessment estimated damages at approximately $5,000 for the building and $30,000 for contents.

Recent fires in Laval

SEPTEMBER 2 | 11:54 PM // Building fire on 4th Street in the Chomedey area. Residential building. Smoke visible. Fire contained to the basement. Code 10-07, meaning intervention was required.

August 30 | 5:14 PM // Fire on 100th Avenue in the Chomedey area. Residential building. Fire contained to the kitchen. Code 10-09, meaning full response was necessary, with potential for escalation.

August 29 | 3:07 PM // Building fire on Lévesque Boulevard East in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area. Residential building. Smoke visible. Code 10-07, meaning intervention was required.