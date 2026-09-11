Thousands took in the late summer sun at Laval’s annual ‘Fête de la famille’

Favorable weather on Sunday Labor Day weekend probably encouraged thousands of moms, dads and kids to get on out and enjoy the remainder of the summer’s sunshine at Laval’s Centre de la nature in the city’s Duvernay district during the annual Fête de la famille.

Among the many fun things to do were “zip lines” (a big and little one, depending on your age and size), a climbing wall, sports challenges, an exhibition of municipal public works heavy equipment, a delegation from the Laval Rocket hockey team, and officers from the Laval Police as well as firefighters from the city’s fire department.

Favorable weather on Labor Day weekend Sunday encouraged thousands of moms, dads and kids to get on out and enjoy the annual Fête de la famille at Laval’s Centre de la nature. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

If that wasn’t enough, there were also science workshops, nature talks and exhibits, a mobile library, giant games, a mobile animal petting zoo, inflatable games, food trucks and just plain relaxing with family members and a picnic lunch enjoyed on the lawns of the nature centre.

Well-known children’s entertainers performed throughout the day.

For families looking for a place to relax during the Fête de la Famille, the Centre de la Nature was the ideal place to bring a picnic lunch for the whole family to enjoy in a secluded spot somewhere within the park’s huge green space.

The Centre de la Nature is a sprawling outdoor place and virtually every square foot of it is well-used each year for the Fête de la Famille.

Personnel from the Laval Fire Department were on hand as always to give hands-on demonstrations of firefighting techniques.

It would probably be fair to say there was so much to see and do at the Fête de la Famille this year that a walk from one end of the Centre de la Nature to the other was enough to exhaust many fathers and mothers.

For their part, the kids probably slept well that evening when it was all over.