Technical inspection to close Samson exit on northbound A-13 overnight Aug. 16

Quebec’s highways ministry is warning motorists who use Autoroute 13 that a technical inspection to be conducted overnight Aug. 16 will force the closing of the exit road leading towards Samson, Notre-Dame and Saint-Martin boulevards from 10 pm until 5 am on Aug. 17.

According to the provincial ministry, temporary detour signage on the A-13’s Exit 12 will be in place to guide motorists.

However, the work may be postponed, extended or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.

To stay informed about all disruptions related to this work and for updates, motorists are advised to consult Québec 511 when planning trips.

The Québec 511 mobile app can also be downloaded to activate notifications.