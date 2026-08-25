Two injured during armed assault near Chomedey’s Berthiaume du Tremblay Park

Two people were injured during the mid-afternoon on Monday August 24 in an armed assault near Berthiaume du Tremblay Park in Chomedey.

The Laval Police Service said officers were called around 3:30 p.m. for an incident on Lévesque Boulevard West near the park on the edge of the Rivière des Prairies.

There, officers found a teenager and a young adult, both with stab wounds.

The two were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an SPL spokesperson.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.