Pilot in Victoriaville plane crash ID’d as woman from Laval

A coroner in Victoriaville has identified a pilot who was killed when her private aircraft crashed near Victoriaville on July 20 as a 23-year-old woman from Laval who was travelling alone at the time.

Mayan Guesmi, who was alone on board, perished when the plane crashed in a field near Victoriaville’s André-Fortin Regional Airport.

After impact, according to a report in local news media La Nouvelle Union, the plane caught fire, requiring the intervention of Victoriaville firefighters.

Victoriaville coroner Pierre Bélisle will be conducting an inquest to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding her death.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will also be investigating and is expected to release a report in the coming months.