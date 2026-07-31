Laval man nabbed in Hawkesbury at wheel of stolen vehicle

A 28-year-old male resident of Laval is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after attempting to flee Ontario Provincial Police in Hawkesbury in eastern Ontario while at the wheel of a vehicle that was found to have been stolen.
Frederik Samson was arrested on the morning of July 27 after OPP officers used a device to puncture the tires of the vehicle when he failed to heed an order to stop.
The charges against him include:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Mischief over $5,000
- Fleeing from a peace officer
- Dangerous vehicle operation
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Four counts of failing to comply with a probation order
- Possession of a device for the purpose of committing theft
- Possession of break-in tools
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Failing to stop at a red light in a community safety zone
- Attempting to pass when roadway not clear in approaching traffic in community safety zone
- Driving wrong way in one way traffic in a community safety zone
- Driving wrong way on a divided highway in a community safety zone
- Driving a motor vehicle without a licence