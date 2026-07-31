Laval man nabbed in Hawkesbury at wheel of stolen vehicle

A 28-year-old male resident of Laval is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after attempting to flee Ontario Provincial Police in Hawkesbury in eastern Ontario while at the wheel of a vehicle that was found to have been stolen.

Frederik Samson was arrested on the morning of July 27 after OPP officers used a device to puncture the tires of the vehicle when he failed to heed an order to stop.

The charges against him include: