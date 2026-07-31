Laval man nabbed in Hawkesbury at wheel of stolen vehicle

By
Martin C. Barry
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A 28-year-old male resident of Laval is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after attempting to flee Ontario Provincial Police in Hawkesbury in eastern Ontario while at the wheel of a vehicle that was found to have been stolen.

Frederik Samson was arrested on the morning of July 27 after OPP officers used a device to puncture the tires of the vehicle when he failed to heed an order to stop.

The charges against him include:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Mischief over $5,000
  • Fleeing from a peace officer
  • Dangerous vehicle operation
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Failure to comply with a release order
  • Four counts of failing to comply with a probation order
  • Possession of a device for the purpose of committing theft
  • Possession of break-in tools
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Failing to stop at a red light in a community safety zone
  • Attempting to pass when roadway not clear in approaching traffic in community safety zone
  • Driving wrong way in one way traffic in a community safety zone
  • Driving wrong way on a divided highway in a community safety zone
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a licence