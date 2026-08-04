LPD concludes Projet Daurade with arrests and asset seizures

The Laval Police announced on Tuesday that they had concluded a major investigation, dubbed Projet Daurade, aimed at dismantling a criminal network operating within its territory.
The operation, which lasted over a year and a half, was designed to curb the illicit activities of a group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, according to the LPD.
Among the assets and materials seized by the police:
- Three buildings valued at over $2.8 million;
- Five vehicles;
- Over $300,000 in luxury goods and proceeds of crime;
- Over $555,000 in cash;
- 51 kg of cannabis, 1.4 kg of cocaine, 1.5 kg of MDMA, 700 g of methamphetamine, and several other controlled substances;
- 4 firearms;
- Equipment for the production and processing of narcotics.