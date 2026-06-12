Laval Police Department tables an encouraging 2025 activity report

Cases files opened by LPD reached 16,868 in 2025, compared to 18,961 in 2024

The number of criminal incident cases in Laval dropped by up to 11 per cent last year compared to a year earlier, according to an annual report presented by the head of the city’s police service to municipal officials last week.

Laval Police director Karine Ménard tabled the force’s 2025 activity report in Laval city council on June 2. The lengthy and detailed report provided an overview of the LPD’s main achievements last year, including annual highlights and crime trends in 2025 in Laval.

The year 2025, according to the report, was marked by sustained efforts by the police to resolve a number of priority cases involving social and criminal factors that continue to evolve.

More than 10 per cent drop in caseload

The total number of cases reported to the Laval Police reached 16,868 in 2025, compared to 18,961 in 2024. Crimes against persons went down by 6 per cent, while property crimes went down by 8 per cent.

According to the LPD, vehicle thefts of all types underwent a significant decrease of 18 per cent. For the second consecutive year, the number of property crimes decreased, said the police, with an 8 per cent reduction compared to 2024, and an 18 per cent decrease since 2023.

Interventions related to mental health disturbances reached a peak of 3,293 cases, an increase of 4 per cent compared to 2024. LPD director Ménard emphasized the staff’’s commitment to achieving results.

“Behind every statistic, there are women and men deeply committed to the community,” she said. “I am proud of the professionalism, humanity and adaptability of our police and civilian staff.

“Every day, they are there to protect, support and reassure the citizens of Laval,” she added. “Their work makes a real difference in people’s lives, and it is together, with our partners and our community, that we continue to move forward.”

Marked increase in extortions

In 2025, according to the report, the phenomenon of extortion received particular attention due to its scale and its direct impact on Laval’s economy. The Laval Police said they had noticed a marked increase in extortion cases, primarily affecting businesses, but also some entrepreneurs and service companies.

Karine Ménard is the City of Laval’s chief of police. (Photo: Courtesy of City of Laval)

“These acts of intimidation, often accompanied by threats, financial pressure, or violence, have significant consequences for the sense of security and economic vitality,” stated the report.

Faced with this situation, the LPD launched the Coordinated Vigilance Project, which relies on a structured approach combining prevention, targeted investigations and close collaboration with businesses and partners. “These initiatives help to better support victims, encourage reporting and send an unequivocal message to criminal groups that extortion will not be tolerated in Laval,” said the LPD’s report.

The LPD said combating urban gun violence remained a priority in 2025. Through the Coordinated Paradoxe Project, teams maintained constant pressure on criminal elements. The report indicates there were 16 illicit firearms discharges in 2025, compared to 25 in 2024, as well as 26 illicit firearms seized and 21 arrests.

“While the phenomenon remains volatile, these results demonstrate the effectiveness of a concerted, proactive and visible approach on the ground,” stated the report.

Road accidents down for second year

In terms of road safety, the LPD said it continued efforts to reduce the number of accidents on the territory. For the second consecutive year, the total number of accidents in Laval was down, with 4,157 cases recorded in 2025, 211 fewer than in 2024, representing a 5 per cent decrease.

Although a slight increase in the number of fatal accidents was observed, the LPD said it maintained a proactive approach focused on protecting vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, school zones and residential neighborhoods.

It should be noted, however, that two of the three fatal accidents in Laval involving a pedestrian in 2025 were workplace accidents (CNESST) and did not occur on public roads.

The Laval Police also continued their fight against vehicle theft. In 2025, the number of vehicle thefts, of all types, decreased by 18 per cent compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the total volume of property crimes declined by 8 per cent, confirming a downward trend that began after a peak which was reached in 2023.

Mental health and homelessness

The year 2025 also cast a spotlight on mental health and homelessness issues in Laval, representing a growing share of police activity. According to the LPD, interventions involving individuals with mental health problems reached a new high with 3,293 cases, representing a noteworthy 20 per cent ​​of all police activity.

To address this increasingly complex situation, the SPL said it relied in particular on its Social Emergency division and on psychosocial teams, “which allow for a more humane and tailored intervention,” in collaboration with partners in the community and institutional networks.

The LPD said it also carried out several hundred interventions with people experiencing homelessness, while prioritizing support and referrals to appropriate resources.

New facilities opened

From the LPD’s organizational standpoint, 2025 was marked by significant structural achievements. The opening of the LPD’s new headquarters building and west end “gendarmerie” in Chomedey represented a major step forward, stated the annual report, “bringing teams closer to the field and optimizing coverage of the territory, particularly in an area generating a high volume of calls.”

The opening of the new facilities, as well as the reorganization of the LPD’s territory into two operational regions, “contributed to improving response times, strengthening coordination between squads and increasing the overall efficiency of the police service, directly benefiting the residents of Laval,” stated the 2025 report.