Asphalting to limit Gédéon Ouimet Bridge access overnight Aug. 10

The province’s transport ministry is warning motorists who use Autoroute 15 that an asphalting operation scheduled for the Gédéon Ouimet Bridge between Laval and Boisbriand will lead to a partial closure of the structure from 10 p.m. on Aug. 10 to 5 a.m. the following day.

Scheduled Traffic Disruptions:

August 10, 10 p.m. to August 11, 5 a.m.: Complete closure of Highway 15 southbound between Highway 640 in Boisbriand and Sainte-Rose Boulevard in Laval. Complete closure of Exit 16 (Sainte-Rose Boulevard, Avenue de la Renaissance) on Highway 15 southbound.

The Gédéon Ouimet Bridge between Laval and Boisbriand.

August 10, 9 p.m. to August 11, 5 a.m.: Complete closure of the access ramps connecting Route 344 (Chemin de la Grande-Côte) to Highway 15 southbound. Complete closure of the ramp leading from Boulevard du Faubourg to Highway 15, southbound.

From August 10, 9:30 p.m., to August 11, 5:00 a.m.: Complete closure of the access ramps connecting Highway 640, in both directions, to Highway 15, southbound.

Additional information: Detours will be marked with temporary signage.