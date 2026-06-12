Charges pending against 18-year-old who crashed into school

An 18-year-old driver who crashed into an elementary school in eastern Laval last week was released pending a court appearance, although further searches and analysis could lead to charges.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released by the Laval Police, as the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) has a mandate to decide on the next legal steps, according to the Laval Police Department.

Around 3:25 a.m. last Thursday morning, the driver suffered serious injuries after fleeing police and crashing into the Charles-Perrault Elementary School building on de la Concorde Blvd. East.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was initially considered critical, although he was deemed to be out of danger a few hours later. The elementary school, which was closed all day Thursday last week, reopened Friday morning.

Possible arson blaze damages de la Concorde barber shop

A possible arson fire damaged a barbershop in the district of Pont-Viau in eastern Laval early last Monday morning.

The Laval Police received a 9-1-1 call at 4 a.m. about the incident on de la Concorde Boulevard East. Although tenants living above the shop were forced from their homes, there were no reported injuries.

Police say witnesses saw a suspect fleeing the scene before the arrival of authorities.

A 21-year-old woman, alleged by the police to be a possible accomplice, was arrested nearby. She was expected to be questioned by police later in the day.

Recent fires in Laval

JUNE 7 | 2:10 AM // Building fire on Chemin Saint-Antoine in the Laval-Ouest sector. Residential building. Visible smoke. Code 10-09, full response, potential for escalation.

An electrical short circuit caused by a revolving fan is believed to be the most likely cause of this fire which damaged a residence at this address on the night of Sunday June 7.

The incident occurred in a residential area of ​​Laval-Ouest around 2:10 a.m., when 9-1-1 was first received a call. The Laval Fire Department sent eight units to the scene, including 30 firefighters and officers, with the first crew members arriving at 2:14 a.m.

Smoke was visible from the outside, and an evacuation was completed to ensure that all occupants, including some in an adjacent building, were evacuated as well.

Firefighters located the source of the fire in the basement and quickly extinguished the flames, limiting spread to the building structure and upper floors.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 2:42 a.m. and damage was estimated at around $25,000 for the building structure, and an additional $10,000 for furnishings and other contents.

May 27 | 10:36 PM // Building fire on Grand-Pic Street in the Sainte-Rose sector. Residential building. Smoke visible. Code 10-07, meaning intervention required.