LFD responds to minor blaze in Chomedey

Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

On Aug. 26 shortly after 1 am, firefighting personnel from the Laval Fire Dept. contended with a relatively minor blaze at a home on Guénette St. in Chomedey.

According to a report posted by the Association des Pompiers de Laval on social media, smoke was seen by firefighters coming out of the one-story house as soon as they arrived.

A code 10-07 was called in, meaning the firefighters’ intervention was necessary.

LFD firefighter Abelly retires after 34 years

The Association des Pompiers de Laval, which is the union representing the City of Laval’s firefighters, paid homage on their social media feed recently to a veteran fireman who recently retired.

Firefighter Jean-Philippe Abelly took his retirement on Aug. 11, having accumulated an impressive 34 years of service with the LFD.

The APL wished him a happy and restful retirement and so does The Laval News.

Trucks can now use all lanes on Papineau Bridge

The Papineau Bridge, which carries Autoroute 19. (Photo: Courtesy Transports Québec)

Since late last week, trucks have been allowed to use all the lanes on the Papineau Bridge which links Laval to Montreal Island via Autoroute 19.

Truckers were restricted to using only some lanes in each direction on the busy bridge since last May 17 as special repairs were being carried out on the structure.

According to Transports Québec, the work done on the bridge since then has strengthened the bridge’s concrete platform with steel plates and other additions.

However, the ministry cautions that some more work will be necessary to finish the job in September, although it will require work taking place only at night.