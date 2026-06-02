Collège Laval’s Journée Marcellin‑Champagnat (JMC) with guest appearance from FC Supra du Québec

Under clear blue skies on May 27, 2026, Collège Laval’s campus transformed into a vibrant celebration of community, generosity, and youthful energy. The annual Journée Marcellin‑Champagnat (JMC), a cornerstone event in the school’s calendar, once again brought together more than 2,000 students and 175 educators for a fun filled day.

At its core, JMC is about far more than games and festivities. It represents a collective effort to support the Collège Laval Foundation, which plays a crucial role in ensuring that education remains accessible to students from all walks of life.

This year’s edition took on an added dimension through a special collaboration with FC Supra du Québec. Collège Laval hosted club President Rocco Placentino, the club’s Brand Director Paul Desbaillets and several FC Supra players including Riad Bey, Matisse Chrétien, Bakary Kaboré, and Thomas Lebeuf.

A lively atmosphere

From the start of the day, the school was rampant with energy as students selected from a wide range of activities aimed at sparking their curiosity and exposing them to new experiences.

There were tournaments in volleyball and basketball which ran alongside creative workshops like pottery and wellness activities such as yoga. Escape games and performances added further variety, ensuring that every student could find their place within the day’s programming.

As Principal Caroline Claveau explained, the diversity of activities reflects a broader mission.

“It’s a day of cultural, athletic, recreational, and philanthropic activities. But the intention behind all of this is to raise money for the Collège Laval Foundation.”

By early afternoon, the campus had evolved into a lively festival atmosphere.

A driving force behind the day’s success were teachers Sandra Conte and Judith Désormeau, who played a central role in organizing the event. Conte was instrumental in reaching out to FC Supra du Québec and coordinating their visit, ultimately bringing the professional club to campus for the friendly match against their Maraudeurs.

Changing lives through education

While the energy of the day was palpable, its deeper purpose lies in the impact it enables. Funds raised during JMC go directly to the Collège Laval Foundation, which provides financial assistance and life-changing opportunities to students.

“Their tuition is completely paid. Related expenses, school supplies, uniforms, are all covered,” said Claveau emphatically. “We’re essentially changing a student’s life.”

Through programs such as the Marist Scholarship, students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds are able to attend the school without the burden of tuition or related expenses.

“We’re very fortunate to welcome students who come from families that are financially disadvantaged,” Claveau explained. “The Collège Laval Foundation is there to support them financially. This means we have students at the school who wouldn’t have had the opportunity to experience Collège Laval otherwise.”

Caroline Battista, Development and Partnership Advisor for the Foundation, emphasized that identifying these students often involves collaboration with the wider community.

“We have partnerships with certain community members who identify young people who have great athletic potential and great academic potential,” said Battista “This way they can pursue an academic path at Collège Laval.”

But the Foundation’s role also extends to families facing unexpected hardships.

“In life, you never know what might happen,” Battista noted. “There are families going through difficult times, job loss, illness, or whatever. The Foundation is there to help with exactly those kinds of problems… to life’s unexpected events.”

Claveau also underscored the importance of discretion and care. Support is handled confidentially, ensuring dignity for every student. This approach allows those receiving assistance to fully integrate into school life without stigma.

A memorable match: the Maraudeurs take on FC Supra

One of the defining highlights of JMC 2026 came in the form of a friendly soccer match between the Collège Laval Maraudeurs and FC Supra du Québec. For students, it was a rare opportunity to witness and participate in high-level competition alongside professional athletes, even if it was just a friendly match.

Set on the soccer pitch behind the school, the match drew a crowd of nearly 1,000 students. Some gathered along the hillside overlooking the field, while others packed the bleachers to capacity, leaving no seat empty.

Before kickoff, a student sprinted around the pitch carrying a massive 10‑foot flag, energizing the crowd as cheers echoed across the field. And once the whistle blew to start the game, bedlam.

“Truly the highlight of the event, which we’re wrapping up with a great friendly match between our students, our Maraudeurs, and the Supra,” Claveau said.

Players not only competed on the field but also took time to connect with students. They were seen laughing and teasing each other after the game, surely a very important experience for everyone involved.

“It’s a beautiful day here at Collège Laval, we’re all so happy to be here and be apart of this,” said FC Supra player Riad Bey.

The match itself was competitive and spirited, reflecting the heart and determination of the Maraudeurs.

“Honestly, it’s super fun to play against them,” Bey added. “They [Marauders] really played hard, they were very competitive, it was an honour to play against them.”

For Bey, the connection to the local community made the event even more special.

“I’m from Montreal, but I played three years at FC Laval so I know this particular region very well,” he shared. “The community around us is extremely important.”

Building bridges

Beyond the match itself, the presence of FC Supra du Québec highlighted the importance of community engagement. For Paul Desbaillets, the club’s Brand Director, initiatives like JMC are central to their vision.

“Well, first of all, it’s an honor,” he said. “A brand-new football club launching in the province fully loaded with Quebec kids, homegrown talent showing off the French football to the rest of Canada… we’re blessed.”

Desbaillets emphasized that the players’ role extends beyond performance.

“You’re seeing the players take a few minutes talking to all these kids, and all of them are going to absorb all this information,” he noted.

Community connection remains at the core of the club’s philosophy though.

“I think as long as we’re activating in the community, we’re constantly talking to the community, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is, that sort of old adage, I think we’ll be okay.”

A lighthearted moment during the day reflected the growing bond between the school and the club. Noticing Principal Claveau wearing an FC Supra scarf, Rocco Placentino, the club’s president joked to her, “Next year we’re going to make another one with both the Maraudeurs and the Supra on it.” The comment drew smiles and laughter as they both embraced.

A collective effort and lasting impact

The success of Journée Marcellin‑Champagnat (JMC) is the result of a remarkable collective effort. From the student life team who helped coordinate the many moving parts to teachers whose initiative brought FC Supra to campus.

By the end of the event, more than $20,000 had been raised for the Collège Laval Foundation. These funds will directly support students and families in need, ensuring that access to education.

For students, it is a powerful reminder that education is not only about academics, but also about empathy, engagement, and community responsibility.

As the afternoon came to a close, one thing was certain.

Journée Marcellin‑Champagnat is more than a tradition at Collège Laval. It can quite literally change someone’s life.