Contraband and unauthorized items seized of at Federal Training Centre

The Correctional Service of Canada says that on May 17, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Federal Training Centre, a multi-level security federal institution located in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

The contraband items seized included cocaine, cannabis concentrate, cell phones and accessories.

The total estimated institutional value of this seizure was $182,500.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions “in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

CSC says it also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

The CSC says it has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The CSC says that those who call the toll-free number (1‑866‑780‑3784) are ensured that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.