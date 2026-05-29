Musical wiz Steven Atme honored by Lieut. Governor and in National Assembly

Sainte-Dorothée resident is helping others after struggling in his earlier years with autism

As a proud ‘Lavallois’ living in Sainte-Dorothée, Steven Atme reached out to The Laval News last week to share what he said were two pieces of news worth celebrating.

Diagnosed with autism at a young age, though he later overcame the challenges, Atme is a musician and entertainment professional. Self-taught in the beginning, at age 13 he started composing music, then later attended the McGill Conservatory of Music.

Service and success

Since then, Atme, 33, has provided countless hours of service to others struggling with learning disabilities and autism, while also leading a successful career in entertainment and the performing arts as a producer, director and educator.

Steven Atme performed some of his music for Quebec Lieutenant Governor Manon Jeannotte during his meeting with her in Quebec City.

On May 13, he was in Quebec City to be honored for his years of service at the Quebec National Assembly by Elisabeth Prass, the Liberal MNA for D’Arcy-McGee who is also the Official Opposition Critic for Special Needs and the Autism Spectrum.

“My father Elie and good friend Rocco were there with me,” Atme said, while sharing a video of the meeting.

Two hours after being at the National Assembly, they went across the street and met with Quebec Lieutenant Governor Manon Jeannotte at a government building. “We had a wonderful hour with [Jeannotte] alongside the chief of staff and personal assistant,” said Atme.

Touching base with dignitaries

Having previously gone over his work in the arts, humanitarian acts and performance while conversing with Governor General Mary Simon last year, Atme recently also wrote a personal letter to His Majesty King Charles III containing a proposal for a National Special Needs and Mental Health Movement.

“We went onto a sentimental subject about our personal experiences in life and how crucial it is to continuously work with our hearts and positive energy,” Atme said about the discussion with the governor general. “Rocco and I shared with her about last February, [when] we both gave an amazing workshop and performance for the Cree School Board while they were in Montreal,” said Atme.

“Her face glowed because she knows them well. We added to our statement, hoping both of us and my father would go to the north and help the Six Nations community because of increasing mental health cases. Therefore, it would be beneficial to incorporate with performance, teach, play and storytelling. Any sort of help. We want to help.”

A memorable performance

Steven Atme met with Quebec Lieutenant Governor Manon Jeannotte in Quebec City recently.

Atme said that during the meeting with Jeannotte, “an unexpected moment occurred. [Jeannotte] wanted me to perform on the piano. At the last minute, I played for her an original composition, ‘Precious Memories,’ followed by singing Charlie Chaplin’s, ‘Smile.’”

After the performance, Jeannotte told him words “I’ll forever cherish close to my heart,” he continued. “She told me in French, ‘Hearing your music made me transcend to another place. A peaceful tranquil place. The way you worked your fingers is an art form creating the unique rich sound as it flows like the water.’”

His response to her, “People must realize when they play music, we hear the sound but thinking too much mechanics. On the other side, by feeling free and playing with our hearts delivers such a significant meaning in our musical phrases, it’ll capture them more than words can say.” Jeannotte was touched, added Atme.

An emotional encounter

“We were fortunate for getting a private tour around the place and ended at [Jeannotte]’s favourite room for welcoming dignitaries, ‘The Seasons Room.’” he said. She presented him with two gifts: her personal pin and a book featuring all Quebec’s Lieutenant Governors, not previously published.

“We had great conversations with smiles and laughter. [Jeannotte] also thanked me for my service to province and country and would like to hear more updates on shows plus other engagements. Two milestone moments in one day. Even now, my heart still cries with joy.”

Atme had the additional honor of recently being invited to join the Saint Brendan chapter of the Knights of Columbus in the Montreal district of Rosemont. He acknowledged that personal faith and dedicated service to the K of C and the causes it supports are now part of his everyday life.