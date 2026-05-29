Laval unveils details of its ‘Fête nationale’ celebrations

On June 23, the City of Laval will welcome leading figures from Quebec music to the Centre de la nature for a free, inclusive evening where thousands of people will celebrate Quebec culture and pride.

This highly anticipated show will feature musical performers Richard Séguin, Véronic DiCaire, Lisa LeBlanc, Ingrid St-Pierre, Ariane Roy, La Bronze, Blynk, Choses Sauvages, Alphonse Bisaillon and Irdens Exantus.

The evening will be hosted by Xavier Watso and Kim Lévesque-Lizotte will write and deliver the evening’s patriotic address, while DJ Montana will provide entertainment before and after the show, preceded by a short performance by Waahli.

“The Fête nationale is an opportunity to celebrate our Quebec language, culture and identity, while recognizing the richness of our diversity,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“Through music, words and the talent of our artists, we share what unites us and what makes Laval a place where everyone belongs,” Boyer added.

“The city is proud to offer this high-quality celebration free of charge to the public, a celebration that embodies our collective pride as Quebecers.”

The Centre de la nature site will open at 6 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand.

The event is made possible with the support of the Government of Quebec and the Société nationale du Québec à Laval, as well as Co-Motion, the Marriott Courtyard Montreal Laval Hotel, Signé Laval, La QV, Lagabière, Rakatak and Fou Gin.

There will be free shuttle service between the Montmorency bus terminal and the Centre de la nature. Full details are available online at laval.ca/fetenationale.

Laval takes action to stabilize the banks of the Rivière des Mille Îles

Following several instances of ground subsiding in recent years, the City of Laval is launching a major project to stabilize the banks along Boulevard des Mille-Îles to make this iconic thoroughfare safer.

Funded by a federal government investment of over $25.3 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, this project – whose total cost across all phases is estimated at over $80 million – will sustainably strengthen the resilience of this critical infrastructure against erosion and extreme weather events.

The announced project spans 9.5 kilometers, between Highway 25 and the eastern tip of Laval Island.

It aims to stabilize the Boulevard des Mille-Îles’ shoreline while preserving the area’s ecological quality.

In practical terms, the work will ensure the stability of more than seven kilometres of riverbanks along the riverfront of Boulevard des Mille-Îles.

The banks of the Rivière des Mille Îles in east-end Laval will be undergoing stabilization.

Located at the eastern tip of Laval, the Boulevard des Mille-Îles runs along an ecological corridor known for the richness of its wildlife and plant habitats.

It is also one of Île Jésus’ original routes. Highly popular with cyclists, this waterfront path is among Laval’s most beloved routes.

The project includes the development of safe and user-friendly amenities for walking and cycling, promoting active mobility in the area.

The project, one of the largest undertaken by the City of Laval to ensure the sustainability of its waterfront infrastructure, will be carried out in phases to minimize impacts on traffic and residents’ daily lives.

The design work and environmental studies required to obtain ministerial approvals and First Nations community consent are already underway, and the first construction activities are expected to begin in 2027 and continue for approximately six years.

“The Boulevard des Mille-Îles is one of the founding thoroughfares of the Laval region,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “Protecting it is inextricably linked to preserving the heritage, landscapes and exceptional biodiversity of the island’s eastern tip.

“In recent years, several instances of subsidence have forced the City to take emergency action, resulting in repairs totaling nearly 3 million dollars,” he continued.

“With this major project, we are shifting from reactive measures to a sustainable approach to ensure the maintenance of this essential infrastructure and the protection of the riverbanks.”

“It is essential to invest in infrastructure that helps protect Canadians from natural risks and the effects of climate change,” said Alfred-Pellan Liberal MP Angelo Iacono, speaking on behalf of British Columbia MP Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

“By supporting the City of Laval with this significant federal funding of over $25 million, the government of Canada is making a tangible contribution to securing this vital transportation corridor and protecting it from extreme weather events, while preserving a natural corridor and an exceptional heritage site for future generations,” said Iacono.