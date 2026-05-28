Laval-bred fighter Aiemann Zahabi on the card at White House UFC event June 14

(Photo: Aiemann Zahabi YouTube feed)

Laval-based UFC fighter Aiemann Zahabi is scheduled be in an Ultimate Fighting Championship cage event that will be taking place on the south lawn of the White House in Washington DC on June 14 as part of the USA’s 250th birthday celebrations.

Dubbed UFC Freedom 250, the event will feature seven matches – including one in which Zahabi will face Sean O’Malley of the U.S. in a bantamweight encounter.

Traditionally known as Flag Day in the U.S., June 14 will also be President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

According to the CBC, Zahabi trains primarily out of the Tristar Gym in Montreal under the guidance of the Zahabi family.

He is the younger brother of celebrated Mixed Martial Arts trainer Firas Zahabi.