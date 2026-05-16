23 arrests made by SQ, 4 million files seized in province-wide child porn raid

The Sûreté du Québec is also involved in the investigation.

From May 11 to 14, officers from the Integrated Child Pornography Unit (EILP-J) overseen by the Sûreté du Québec, involving the Montreal Police, the Quebec City Police, the Laval Police, the Longueuil Agglomeration Police and the Gatineau Police, conducted a large-scale operation.

More than 160 police officers were mobilized and a total of 23 men, aged 26 to 73, were arrested.

All appeared in court on charges of possession, distribution and access to files containing child sexual abuse and exploitation material and seven of them remain in custody.

Computer equipment was seized for analysis during 25 searches.

Throughout the project, no fewer than 4 million child pornography files were seized.

In total, four victims have been identified,” according to the SQ.

“This week’s operation is the result of significant collaboration and coordination,” said Lieut. Katherine Guimond, head of the online child sexual exploitation investigations division at the Sûreté du Québec.

“This joint approach by the various police forces strengthens efforts to combat the online sexual exploitation of children across the province,” she added.