Laval unveils details of its ‘Fête nationale’ celebrations

On June 23, the City of Laval will welcome leading figures from Quebec music to the Centre de la nature for a free, inclusive evening where thousands of people will celebrate Quebec culture and pride.

This highly anticipated show will feature musical performers Richard Séguin, Véronic DiCaire, Lisa LeBlanc, Ingrid St-Pierre, Ariane Roy, La Bronze, Blynk, Choses Sauvages, Alphonse Bisaillon and Irdens Exantus.

The evening will be hosted by Xavier Watso and Kim Lévesque-Lizotte will write and deliver the evening’s patriotic address, while DJ Montana will provide entertainment before and after the show, preceded by a short performance by Waahli.

“The Fête nationale is an opportunity to celebrate our Quebec language, culture and identity, while recognizing the richness of our diversity,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“Through music, words and the talent of our artists, we share what unites us and what makes Laval a place where everyone belongs,” Boyer added.

“The city is proud to offer this high-quality celebration free of charge to the public, a celebration that embodies our collective pride as Quebecers.”

The Centre de la nature site will open at 6 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand.

The event is made possible with the support of the Government of Quebec and the Société nationale du Québec à Laval, as well as Co-Motion, the Marriott Courtyard Montreal Laval Hotel, Signé Laval, La QV, Lagabière, Rakatak and Fou Gin.

There will be free shuttle service between the Montmorency bus terminal and the Centre de la nature. Full details are available online at laval.ca/fetenationale.