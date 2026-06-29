Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation donates $15,000 for SWLSB students with dyslexia

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation has donated $15,000 to the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board to support students with dyslexia through laptop bundles designed to meet their learning needs.

The donation, presented at the June 25 Council of Commissioners meeting, will fund approximately 16 bundles.

Each bundle includes a laptop, backpack, headset and mouse and will be distributed according to individual student needs across the school board.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation president Archie Cifelli (second from left) was presented with a certificate of appreciation for years of dedicated service by SWLSB chairman James Di Sano.

“The Foundation’s impact extends far beyond a single event,” said James Di Sano, chairman of the SWLSB.

“This generous donation will help provide students with dyslexia access to tools that support their learning and remove barriers to success. We are grateful to the Foundation Board and to every member of our community who continues to support public education and believe in the potential of our students.”

The Council of Commissioners also took the opportunity to recognize Archie Cifelli for his many years of service to the Foundation, first as vice-president and currently as president.

“Through his leadership, involvement and support, he has played an important role in supporting countless initiatives that have benefited students and schools throughout the school board,” the SWLSB said in a statement.

A laptop bundle for dyslexic students paid for with funds raised by the Sir Wilfrid Laurier Foundation.

According to the SWLSB, the donation followed another successful year for the foundation.

Earlier in June, the foundation’s annual Lobster Gala welcomed close to 300 guests at the Château Royal and generated almost $34,000 in net proceeds.

The funds raised will allow the foundation to continue supporting schools through the purchase of multisensory equipment, technology initiatives and the longstanding Citizenship Bursary Program.

“The generosity of our community continues to amaze us,” said foundation president Cifelli.

“Thanks to our supporters, we can continue investing in initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of students, whether through multisensory equipment, technology for learners with dyslexia, or our Citizenship Bursary Program,” he added.

Since its creation, the foundation has contributed more than $1 million (including more than $350,000 in Citizenship Bursaries) to schools, centres and students across the SWLSB’s territory which takes in Laval, the Laurentians and the Lanaudière region.