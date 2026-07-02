Sheraton Laval workers ratify new collective contract

Around 250 unionized employees of the Sheraton Laval, members of United Steelworkers Local 9400, ratified a new five-year collective agreement earlier this month by a 67 per cent majority, following a recommendation from an assigned mediator.

The agreement was reached after an initial offer was rejected, after which a mediator was called in to intervene.

“We are pleased to have found a solution that meets the members’ expectations,” said Stéphane Simard, president of the union local, while adding that the negotiated increases will allow for an adjustment of purchasing power as soon as the collective agreement is signed.

The five-year contract includes salary increases totaling 24 per cent over five years, with 10 per cent in the first year, plus a lump sum payment equivalent to 2 per cent of annual salary upon signing the contract.

Although the hotel bears the Sheraton brand name (which is owned by Marriott International), the Sheraton Laval is operated by Groupe Hôtelier Grand Château, a Quebec-based hospitality company.