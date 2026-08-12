Two outdoor events in Laval tonight coincide with meteor showers

Since August is a time of year when the skies come alive with celestial phenomena, it’s fitting that two Laval organizations supported by the City of Laval are holding astronomy-themed events on the evening of Wednesday August 12.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the sky observatory in the Centre de la nature, the Laval Amateur Astronomers Club will be presenting Discovering the Perseids, a free no-registration outdoor event during which you will be invited to discover the sky with the naked eye as well as with the aid of a telescope.

Founded in 1986, the Laval Amateur Astronomers Club offers a meeting place for all those interested in astronomy and the observation of celestial objects.

The club’s mission is to foster a community of people who are interested in the science of astronomy for their personal enrichment or wish to learn more on how to observe the sky.

As a non-profit organization accredited by the City of Laval, the Laval Amateur Astronomers Club welcomes without prerequisites young and old who want to practice the hobby of amateur astronomy.

Every Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., members meet at the club’s premises to attend a lecture by a guest expert, a presentation organized by a member, or to participate in a workshop on astronomy, while choosing and using a telescope or binoculars.

During the summer, meetings are held at the Jean-Marc-Richard Astronomical Observatory in the Centre de la nature on avenue du Parc, weather permitting.

Depending on demand, the club also organizes training workshops on specific topics to allow interested individuals to develop their skills in particular aspects of astronomy, including lunar observation, planetary and deep-sky observation, astrophotography and specific observation projects.

The Jean-Marc-Richard Astronomical Observatory has been in operation since July 1996 and is the first municipal observatory in North America. There is no other facility of this type in an urban setting that is open for public use.

The observatory is considered to be unique in that it is able to show visitors young and old the moon, the planets and the sun using safe, high-quality instruments, all within the City of Laval and free of charge.

Discovering the Perseids is free and open to the whole family. You can observe planets, galaxies, nebulae and the sun with the club’s dedicated solar observation instrument – a 7-inch (185 mm) astronomical telescope. A presenter will also be on hand to answer questions.

Laval Symphony Orchestra concert to focus on stars and sky

Also on Wednesday Aug. 12, but at Parc Bernard-Landry on boulevard des Prairies in Laval-des-Rapides, the Laval Symphony Orchestra, led by Adam Johnson as artistic director and principal conductor, will be giving a truly unique concert.

For the evening, at the expected annual height of the Perseid meteor showers, the orchestra presents a program themed around the stars, featuring symphonic works by Astor Piazzolla, John Williams and Giuseppe Verdi, among others. From dance to space and even cinema, the evening promises to be magical.

Johnson, an award-winning conductor, is known for his charismatic presence and versatility. In addition to his work with the Laval Symphony Orchestra, Johnson also leads the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Guelph Symphony Orchestra.

LSO conductor Adam Johnson is known for his charismatic presence and versatility.

A sought-after guest conductor in France and internationally and winner of an Opus Award, he is also actively involved in music education as an educator-in-residence with Mécénat Musica.

In keeping with the celestial theme, the evening’s program will include compositions by Richard Strauss (Also sprach Zarathustra), Giuseppe Verdi (Nabucco Overture), Claude Debussy (Clair de Lune), Manuel de Falla (Danza del Fuego) and Gustav Holst (The Planets – Jupiter).

The program will also include musical works by Astor Piazzolla (Libertango), Elena Kats-Chernin (Moon Feather Magic), Bill Conti (Rocky – Gonna Fly Now), John Williams (E.T. Adventures on Earth, Across the Stars and Star Wars Main Theme) and Dancing Queen by ABBA as a finale.

Additional information: There will be some pre-show entertainment, and it is suggested you arrive early to enjoy a picnic, or offerings from food trucks on site. While seating will be available, it is recommended you bring your own folding chair. As parking will be limited, use of public transportation is strongly recommended.

In case of inclement weather or circumstances beyond control, the performance may be cancelled. If in doubt, it is suggested you check the performance details for updates. You can also contact the City of Laval’s central info line at 3-1-1 during business hours for more information.