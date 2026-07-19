STL fare drops to $1 on Sunday during smog alert

On Sunday July 19, Laval Transit Corporation (STL) customers can ride the bus for $1 due to a smog alert issued for the Laval and Montreal regions by Environment Canada.

The special fare will apply all day on the entire STL regular network (buses and shared taxis).

To take advantage of this offer, you should pay on board with cash, credit card or debit card.

Launched in 2008, the STL’s annual smog alert program is unique in Canada.

It aims to promote the use of public transit rather than cars when air quality deteriorates to the point of falling below acceptable standards.

The STL is monitoring Environment Canada’s smog alerts until Labour Day.