Laval’s firefighters extinguish blaze in Auteuil on de Bohème St.

A fire that started last Saturday evening in the basement kitchen of a split-level home on de Bohème Street in Laval’s Auteuil district caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

The firefighters noted immediately upon arriving before 9:35 pm that flames were visible in the basement.

Although the flames were spreading quickly, the firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the blaze before it inflicted more severe damage to the rest of the house.

An inspection to locate the source of the fire revealed it to be a kitchen stove whose touch-sensitive controls had apparently been triggered accidentally, causing some materials in close proximity to catch fire.

Damage to the building was estimated at $100,000 and $50,000 for furnishings and other interior contents.