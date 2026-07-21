Koutrakis announces increase in 2026-2027 Canada Child Benefit payments

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government says it is lowering costs for families by strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), a monthly tax-free payment to help families with the costs of raising children.

On Monday at the Laurus Camp located at the JFK school in Laval, Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families, announced that starting this month, the CCB will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17, representing an increase of up to $160 per child under age 6 and up to $135 per child aged 6 to 17 compared to the previous year.

Nationally, the CCB supports about 3.6 million families caring for 6 million children, delivering approximately $30 billion in annual payments.

In Quebec alone, the CCB provides over $6.2 billion in benefits to approximately 892,000 families each year.

“The Canada Child Benefit continues to give families the stability they need to thrive,” Koutrakis said in a statement following the announcement.

“By adjusting payments to keep pace with the cost of living, we are ensuring parents have more money in their pockets for essentials like groceries, clothing, and child care, helping build stronger, more resilient households across the country,” she added.

According to the government, numerous research studies and reports have found that the CCB has had the following impact: