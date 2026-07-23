Shield of Athena launches new multilingual website

Shield of Athena has launched a new multilingual website. It was designed, according to the social services provider, to improve access to critical information, support services and resources for women and families experiencing domestic violence.

Shield of Athena says the new website, www.bouclierdathena.com , was created to provide more accessible and inclusive access to information for both victims of either conjugal or family violence, and the public in multiple languages.

The platform was designed to help people more easily find assistance, learn about available services, and connect with support regardless of linguistic or cultural barriers.

The launch comes at a time of growing concern in 2026 over the rise in femicides and gender-based violence.

Advocacy groups and frontline organizations across Canada report increasing rates of intimate partner violence and violence against women, highlighting an urgent need for accessible support systems and prevention resources.

In response to the crisis, Shield of Athena decided to develop the new website as a centralized, accessible resource hub where women could quickly find information on safety planning, counseling, legal accompaniment, interpretation services, youth and family support programs and community resources.

“By expanding multilingual accessibility online, the Shield of Athena aims to strengthen prevention and outreach efforts, promote equality, and reduce barriers to accessing resources for victims and other vulnerable community members who are facing linguistic barriers,” said Melpa Kamateros, Shield of Athena’s longtime executive-director.

“Through these efforts, we provide knowledge and options to individuals who are often marginalized and underserved within the system,” she added.