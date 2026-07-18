City of Laval hosting televised viewing of FIFA World Cup final at Lausanne Park

Although MetLife Stadium in New Jersey USA is the place FIFA soccer fans want to be on Sunday afternoon when Spain and Argentina play the concluding match for the 2026 World Cup, the City of Laval is offering residents one of the next best things: a live public screening of the match in Lausanne Park in Vimont beginning at 3 pm.

“Bring your chairs, blankets, or snacks, and put on your team’s sweaters!,” the city says in an announcement posted on its website, while adding that the activity is organized in partnership with the AS Laval Football Club.

The site will be opening at 2 pm, with a few preliminary activities planned before the game’s start.

As access to the site will be via de Lausanne St., parking in the immediate area is expected to be limited.

However, it will be available in front of the soccer fields, at the Régent-Martimbeau Community Centre, and on surrounding streets (albeit subject to the regular parking regulations applicable on those streets).

There will be accessible parking for people with reduced mobility near the football pitches, and there will be toilets (also accessible) in the Régent-Martimbeau community centre, as well as “Johnny-on-the-spot” mobile toilets outside.

According to the city, dogs on leashes are welcome on the trails and grassy areas, although not in children’s playgrounds, on sports fields or in buildings.

The city says all bags will be checked before admission to the site, and food may be brought in a soft cooler or bag.

Plastic containers are permitted. However, glass containers, cans, hard coolers and cooking appliances are prohibited for safety reasons.

Bringing alcohol onto the site is totally prohibited, and there will be no sale or consumption of alcohol.

However, the AS Laval Football Club will be hosting a BBQ with food and drinks for sale.

A water fountain for refilling reusable containers will be available outside the Régent-Martimbeau Community Centre.