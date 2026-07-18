Electronic Recyling Association joins Fabre MNA to donate tech gear to Laval-Ouest Maison de la famille

The Maison de la famille de Laval-Ouest will be able to upgrade its computer resources with new desktops, laptops, tablets and other IT accessories thanks to a donation announced by the Electronics Recycling Association (ERA) in conjunction with Fabre MNA Alice Abou-Khalil.

Together, according to a statement issued by the ERA, the association and Abou-Khalil (who is Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology in the CAQ government cabinet) donated:

2 desktop computers

3 laptops

3 tablets

1 projector

and 1 printer

“These devices will help strengthen the [Maison de la famille’s] ability to support families throughout the Laval community by providing greater access to technology for educational programs, administrative services, digital learning and community initiatives,” said the ERA.

The Maison De La Famille De Laval-Ouest supports families through programs that promote learning, inclusion and community well-being.

Through partnerships with businesses, governments, elected officials and community organizations, the ERA refurbishes and redistributes technology to charities, schools and non-profit organizations across Canada.

If your business or organization has retired computers, laptops, tablets, or other IT equipment, consider donating them to ERA at era.ca.