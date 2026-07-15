Branch 251 in Chomedey to mark Royal Canadian Legion’s Centennial in September

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 Sergeant at Arms Chuck Washburn and branch First Vice-President Dean McKay paid their respects during the 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Laval War Cenotaph. (File photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

In 2026, The Royal Canadian Legion celebrates 100 years of service to Veterans, their families and communities across Canada.

As part of the centennial, Branch 251 will host an official Centennial Celebration and the unveiling of newly added commemorative bricks on the branch’s Commemoration Wall.

“This ceremony will bring together members, community partners, and invited dignitaries to reflect on a century of remembrance and service, while honouring the individuals whose names and memories are preserved on our Commemoration Wall,” says Patricia Vezina, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251’s secretary.

According to Vezina, the Commemoration Wall stands as a lasting tribute within the branch.

Following a period of more than two decades without additions, the legion’s Centennial “has provided the opportunity to renew this meaningful initiative,” she added.

She said the newly engraved bricks will represent “a continuation of remembrance and a commitment to preserving our legacy for future generations, while leaving space for many more to be honoured in the years ahead.”

Branch 251 has served the Laval community for over 60 years and the members’ efforts extend well beyond Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Among other things, the branch members coordinate the annual Armistice Day Parade in Chomedey, welcoming over 600 cadets from the Laval area, while actively supporting 10 Cadet units by providing facilities for training, meetings and community activities.

Through Branch 251’s Poppy Campaign, members continue to provide financial support to Canadian Forces veterans, their families and community organizations.

Recent contributions have also supported Ste-Anne’s Veterans Hospital, Wounded Warriors, The Last Post Fund, as well as several local organizations serving vulnerable populations.

Branch 251 also works closely with the Sir-Wilfrid Laurier School Board and other local partners to support events and initiatives that strengthen the community.