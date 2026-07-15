BBQ blaze damages multi-unit home on Place Darieux in Chomedey

Three people will be living temporarily outside their usual home on Place Darieux in Chomedey after a fire set off by a BBQ on a balcony caused $40,000 in damage to the building’s structure and $5,000 in damage to its contents.

The blaze just after 11 pm on Saturday July 11 at the four-unit home near Curé Labelle Blvd., a few blocks north of Saint Martin Blvd., broke out at the second-story level.

Firefighters traced the cause to a container of charcoal briquettes which had been used earlier in the evening for an outdoor BBQ.

Flames were beginning to spread up into the roof when the firefighters intervened to prevent further damage.

One person was treated by Urgences-Santé for smoke inhalation.