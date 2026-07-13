Daniel Jacob named head coach of Laval Rocket

Laval Rocket General Manager John Sedgwick has announced the appointment of Daniel Jacob as head coach of the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

With over 15 years of experience in junior and professional hockey, Jacob served as an assistant coach for seven seasons with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, the Syracuse Crunch and the San Diego Gulls.

Jacob, 45, spent the last two seasons (2024-2025 and 2025-2026) with the Laval Rocket as an assistant coach. He served as the defensemen’s coach and oversaw the penalty kill units.

This is Jacob’s second stint with the Laval Rocket, having joined the team in its second year (2018-19 to 2020-21). He also served as an assistant coach with the San Diego Gulls and the Syracuse Crunch for one season each.

Before making the leap to the professional level as a coach, Jacob was an assistant coach for four seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. He also spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the McGill University team in USports.

Before making his coaching debut, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu native played for McGill University for four seasons, following a brief stint with the Drummondville Voltigeurs organization in the QMJHL. He tallied 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) and 369 penalty minutes in 108 games at the Canadian university level.

He then finished his playing career with the San Antonio Rampage in the American Hockey League, before concluding his professional career with Innsbruck HC in Austria.

“The Montreal Canadiens organization is proud to promote Daniel Jacob to the position of head coach of the Laval Rocket,” said Sedgwick.

“Daniel is the right person for this role, and we have full confidence in his ability to continue to develop our young players in a competitive environment,” he added.