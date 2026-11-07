Pink in the City’s 20th anniversary gala raises funds for breast cancer support

Nearly 800 guests partied during a gala evening benefiting MUHC’s Breast Clinic

In an effort to continue the struggle against breast cancer, more than 800 supporters of Pink in the City partied the night away at this year’s Magic of Hope gala, helping to keep the flame of hope alive.

The guests turned out at the Château Royal in Chomedey on the evening of October 23 to have a little fun, enjoy a gourmet meal, listen and dance to some exciting music, and answer the call to help raise an anticipated $325,000 for the benefit of patients at the McGill University Health Centre’s Breast Clinic.

“For me, Pink in the City has always been about the people,” said Pink in the City president and co-founder Denise Vourtzoumis. “It is about the power of community, the strength that we find in one another, and the understanding that none of us should ever have to face life’s most difficult moments alone.”

Pink in the City co-founder and president Denise Vourtzoumis (speaking) is seen here with other family members as well as leading supporters of the breast cancer research cause during the 2026 gala fundraiser held at the Château Royal in Chomedey on October 23. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Helping provide support

Pink in the City’s mission is to support breast cancer patients, survivors and their families through fundraising, education, wellness initiatives and patient-centered care. Through events, partnerships, and community engagement, Pink in the City helps fund programs that address not only treatment, but also the emotional, physical, and social well-being of those on their breast cancer journey.

“This is all about good will and all about the community coming together in order to support this most wonderful cause,” Senator Leo Housakos, who was among the notable guests, said in an interview with Newsfirst Multimedia.

Members of the Rhapsody Orchestra are seen here performing at Pink in the City’s 20th anniversary gala at the Château Royal in Laval on October 23. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

“Pink in the City’s been around for a long time now, going year after year,” he continued. “What everyone should remember is that if they haven’t touched by cancer yet, they will be at some point. Congratulations to the Vourtzoumis family who have raised tons of money for breast cancer research at the MUHC.”

A network of hope

“It’s always a pleasure to support, as a personal donor, Pink in the City,” said Senator Tony Lofreda, also a notable guest. “This is a great cause that brings people together, gives the community hope, and provides survivors with a network of hope, which is so important. We need to support great causes like this and I feel privileged and honored to do so.”

Pink in the City was founded in 2006 when an 11-year-old Lawrence Vourtzoumis, while driving to school with his mother Denise, heard an ad on the radio requesting volunteers to shave their heads as a demonstration of solidarity for those who had lost their hair due to chemo treatments for breast cancer.

He was captivated by the idea and asked his mother if he could participate. He wanted to shave his head to show support, which was a pretty brave thing for a pre-teen to do. Denise agreed and helped Lawrence raise the required amount of money to be able to participate.

Millions raised for MUHC

Two decades and many fundraising gala evenings later, Pink in the City has raised millions for the MUHC Foundation, which remits funds to the McGill University Health Centre’s Breast Clinic Wellness Program.

Pink in the City started as a single event. This heightened an already existing awareness about breast cancer in the community and the need to support those who had been touched by the disease. It also embedded the idea that every selfless gesture of support makes a difference.

Dr. Sarkis Meterissian (third from left), head of the Breast Clinic at the McGill University Health Centre, is seen here with guests at Pink in the City’s 20th anniversary gala fundraiser. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Over time, volunteers, sponsors, partners and medical advisors allowed Pink in the City to attain and exceed its goals. Community partners have also played a key role by supporting and attending Pink in the City’s various functions and events. Partnerships have extended to leadership programs at Laval-area high schools through the Model the Way program.