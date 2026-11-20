‘A big thank you for being present here in Laval,’ says Action Laval’s David De Cotis

During the November Laval city council meeting, several members of council paid homage to the Youth and Parents Agape Association (known simply as Agape to most people) on the occasion of their first half-century of service to the Laval community.

“They’re celebrating their 50th anniversary of being involved with youths and Laval families,” Action Laval city councilor for Saint-Bruno David De Cotis said during the council meeting.

From the left, Action Laval city councillor for Saint-François Isabelle Piché, current party leader Achille Cifelli, Agape executive-director Kevin McLeod with the certificate of honor, and Action Laval city councillor for Saint-Bruno David De Cotis. (Photo: Courtesy of Action Laval)

An important local group

“This is an organization that is important for our citizens, which has been established here in Laval for 50 years,” he continued.

After noting that Agape executive-director Kevin McLeod was presented with a certificate of appreciation by members of the Action Laval leadership team before the council meeting, De Cotis said, “Agape supports disadvantaged families and comes to the rescue of thousands of people each year while continuing to offer a variety of services.”

‘We need you,’ said De Cotis

Agape executive-director Kevin McLeod with the certificate of honor the organization he leads received from Action Laval of the occasion of Agape’s 50th year of service. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Addressing McLeod who was present in the council chamber for part of the November 3 meeting, De Cotis added, “To you and your family, your team and all your volunteers who help you – who help us – a big thank you for being present here in Laval. We need people and associations like yours.”

At the same time, Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis also congratulated Agape and Kevin McLeod on their anniversary. “Wishing you all the best,” she said. “Continue the great work that you do for the English-speaking seniors in Laval.”

The certificate, bearing a City of Laval coat of arms and issued on behalf of De Cotis as well as Action Laval city councillor for Saint-François Isabelle Piché, congratulates Agape for all its work over the past half-century.

A partner with City of Laval

“Over the last few years our partnership with the City of Laval and municipal councillors has grown substantially,” McLeod said in an interview with The Laval News outside the city council chamber.

He said Agape has received substantial contributions from the City of Laval to provide services to youths in the region’s high schools. “We have a good relationship with them and we’re very happy with it,” he said. “We’re quite happy with where we are with the city.”

De Cotis had nothing but praise for Agape, largely for its ability to survive five decades as a social services provider. “To exist for fifty years, that means you have the right people in place doing things for the right reasons,” he told The Laval News.