Nathalie Blais says she regrets ‘shortcomings’ due to staff and IT shortages

In the the Laval Ombudsman’s 2025 annual report, which was tabled by Ombudsman Nathalie Blais at the November 3 city council meeting, Blais complains that staff shortages and outdated computer systems are making a negative impact on the processing of cases.

Established in 2013, the Laval Ombudsman’s office bills itself as an impartial, confidential and free service offered to citizens who believe their municipal rights have been violated or may be violated.

The Ombudsman may intervene on their own initiative, at the request of an individual or group of individuals, or at the request of the executive committee or the city council.

City of Laval ombudsman Nathalie Blais.

Being heard and treated fairly

The 2025 Ombudsman’s report highlights 597 cases handled and 23 new commitments made by the municipal administration following situations raised during her interventions.

The report also emphasizes the importance of the ongoing dialogue the office maintains with citizens and the municipal administration, “in a shared commitment to improving services for the public,” the 2025 annual report states.

“Behind every case is a person who wants to be heard and treated fairly,” Nathalie Blais said in a statement issued with the report.

“That is our priority. We regret the current inconveniences related to our staff shortages and the outdated IT system used to receive and process information requests and complaints,” she added.

“We are continuing our efforts to replace it, although the decision and deployment timeline rest with the city. Despite the challenges, the ombudsman’s office continues to focus on serving the people of Laval.”

Ombudsman’s year in numbers

• They dealt with 597 cases;

• Did 21 investigations;

• Obtained 23 new commitments from the city;

• 24 existing commitments were monitored;

• There were 41 meetings with department heads, elected officials and the director general;

• 185 citizens were referred to 311;

• 33 per cent of complaints were deemed admissible;

• 21 per cent of citizens were referred to another body;

• 40 per cent of citizens contacted the office by telephone;

• 60 per cent submitted their form via the website or made initial contact by email.

Listening and dialogue

In 2025, according to the Ombudsman’s office, 33 per cent of complaints received were admissible and were either analyzed or were still under review at the end of the year.

In several other situations, the office’s role was to direct citizens to the appropriate recourse. For example, 185 people were referred to 311, as administrative appeals with the city had not yet been exhausted.

Furthermore, 21 per cent of citizens were directed to another body, as their complaint was outside the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction or did not fall under the City of Laval’s purview.

Communication practices with the office also continued to evolve, according to the Ombudsman. Approximately 40 per cent of citizens contacted the office by telephone, while 60 per cent submitted their complaint form via the website or made initial contact by email.

The most frequently affected services were: public works (22 per cent), engineering (16 per cent), environment and eco-citizenship (14 per cent), and urban planning (10 per cent). The issues raised included snow removal, trees, infrastructure and water, waste collection and nuisances, and the application of regulations and processing times.

Commitments that are monitored

“A commitment is an important step, but monitoring its implementation is just as important,” said Blais. “It ensures that the announced corrective measures are translated into concrete practices and services offered to citizens.

“Dialogue with the municipal administration and elected officials remains central to this approach,” she added, noting that a total of 41 meetings were held during the year with department heads, elected officials and the director general.

“The cooperation of the administration and the support of elected officials are essential to the effective execution of our mission,” she continued. “They allow us to maintain a constructive dialogue and to adapt certain practices when improvements are needed. This openness directly contributes to strengthening citizens’ trust in their municipal administration.”

The Ombudsman’s 2025 Annual Report and all previous reports are available at http://ombudsmanlaval.com.