Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer says he is recovering well following a major surgical procedure and expects to return to work in the near future.

In a social media message shared with residents and supporters, Boyer said the first days after the operation were particularly challenging.

“The first week was difficult: I could neither walk nor see out of my right eye,” he wrote.

Despite those complications, the mayor said his condition has improved significantly and that he is now fully functional.

Boyer is currently recovering at home and expects to resume his professional duties soon.

The mayor used the opportunity to thank the medical team that cared for him, paying special tribute to his surgeon, Dr. Pascal Lavergne, whom he credited with performing exceptional work during the lengthy operation.

According to Boyer, the surgery lasted from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., with the surgeon taking only a 15-minute break throughout the entire procedure.

“I am impressed,” Boyer said in describing the dedication shown by the surgeon and the medical staff involved in his care.

He also expressed gratitude to family members and loved ones who supported him during what he described as a period of great vulnerability.

In addition, Boyer thanked the staff at Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur for their care and professionalism, highlighting the important work performed daily by healthcare workers and caregivers, often under demanding conditions.

The mayor concluded his message on a positive note, saying he looks forward to seeing colleagues, friends and residents again soon as he continues his recovery.

“I look forward to seeing everyone again soon,” he said.

This marks a significant step forward in Boyer’s recovery and signals his anticipated return to public duties in the coming weeks.