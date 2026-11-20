City doing all that’s legally possible to intervene, says deputy mayor Ray Khalil

During the public question period at the November 3 Laval city council meeting, Richard Verdon from the Société d’histoire et de généalogie de l’Île Jésus (SHGIJ) complained about the decaying state of a nearly 200-year-old heritage building located at 3753 Saint-Elzéar Blvd. West that the SHGIJ claims has fallen into neglect, endangering its existence.

The City of Laval’s deputy mayor Ray Khalil answers questions during the November 3 session of Laval city council. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

According to Verdon (whose family ancestors built the current house in 1836 on foundations dating from as early as 1771), the building played a key historical role during the Lower Canada Rebellion in 1837-1838, which was brutally suppressed by the British colonial government.

Saving Laval’s heritage buildings

One of Richard Verdon’s ancestors, Laurent Verdon, who was the first owner and occupant of the house, was also a local leader in the “patriotes” movement, along with André-Benjamin Papineau (whose name lives on through the Maison André-Benjamin Papineau, another heritage building on Saint-Martin Blvd., in FarmVille).

While noting that British soldiers threatened to destroy the house if the owner refused to furnish them with supplies, Verdon said it is now facing a new problem – “demolition through neglect” – as no one has been maintaining it properly.

“Water is seeping in through broken windows,” said Verdon, adding that squatters have moved in and their presence could potentially result in the building burning down as the house has an old and hazardous fireplace and squatters are known to make fires to keep warm.

Saving the Maison Verdon

Earlier in the meeting, Fabreville-Sud city councillor Martin Vaillancourt (one of two Parti Laval opposition members of the municipal council) tabled a 400-signature petition asking the City of Laval to intervene in the Maison Verdon issue as soon as possible.

According to Vaillancourt, an inspection crew from the city was scheduled to visit the house last month to see whether it was still hooked up to the electricity grid so that it could be heated during the coming winter, as well as to determine if the doors and windows were secure to minimize the possibility of intrusions.

Vaillancourt noted that Laval city council passed a by-law in 2023 to prevent heritage buildings from being permanently damaged when they are abandoned. “In spite of all this, in spite of this by-law, over the past three years the state of this building has continued to deteriorate,” he said.

Building vulnerable to intruders

“We are being told that the owner is cooperating and that the city wishes also to collaborate with this person,” Vaillancourt added. “Still, people still seem to be able to get in, notably through the basement. This raises some legitimate questions about the real effectiveness of the security measures put into place.

“This property represents a part of the history and identity of our community,” he continued. “So, over the course of many years its state deteriorated to the point where several residents fear today for its future.”

During the public question period at Laval city council’s November meeting, residents raised a number of issues, including heritage preservation and by-laws to safeguard significant architecture. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

According to Laval city councillor for Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Annick Senghor, who is responsible for dossiers regarding the preservation of Laval’s heritage buildings, the city has intervened at least 30 times at the house and intends to keep doing so.

Intervention limited, says Khalil

“There are infractions that were noted, there are inspections underway and more to come,” she said, insisting that the state of the house and its preservation is currently a priority for the city.

Adding context to the issue, deputy mayor Khalil acknowledged that the city must still respect legal constraints when enforcing the heritage preservation by-law. “There is a certain escalation of stages before we can arrive at the ultimate measures,” said Khalil.

He noted that the list of steps includes inspections, notices to the owner, followed by fines. Only then does the law allow the city to take direct action. “That which can be legally done within the city’s regulations is now being done, I can assure you,” he added.

Laval a city ‘in its own right’

In opening remarks during the council meeting, deputy mayor Ray Khalil noted that newly-elected Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon referred to the City of Laval as a “region in its own right and should be considered as such,” when he appointed Parti Québécois MNA Dieudonné Ella Oyono Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

Focusing on Laval After congratulating the MNA for Les Plaines for his nomination to the cabinet posting, Khalil said everyone on Laval city council is available to “accompany you and help with the priority dossiers for Laval.”