The Laval Police Service says they have arrested at least 10 suspects over the past month a series of attempted arson attacks targeting the same residence on Saint-Judes Street in Chomedey, believed to be linked to extortion.

“As part of the investigation, ten minor suspects were arrested in the act,” the Laval Police stated in a press release, adding that the suspects were subsequently released with conditions to follow, but face charges of possession of incendiary materials and attempted arson.

The police say they have deployed additional resources in the area, including increased surveillance to prevent further attacks on the residence.

Citizens are being encouraged to report any information regarding these events to help advance the investigation.

“Any observation, even one that seems insignificant, can help advance the investigation and prevent future incidents,” added the LPS.

They can reached at 450-622-INFO. The case file number LVL-261018-023.