Local community pay its respects to the nation’s fallen soldiers

Canadian Forces soldiers, including members of the Royal 22nd Regiment based in Laval, as well as Air, Sea and Army Cadets, joined dignitaries and citizens at the City of Laval’s War Cenotaph on Sunday November 8 for a ceremony to mark Remembrance Day.

Among the dignitaries depositing wreaths at the base of the monument to the war dead on Chomedey Boulevard were Laval city councillor Pierre Brabant (representing the mayor), Vimy MP Annie Koutrakis, Marc-Aurèle-Fortin MP Carlos Leitão, and the Laval region’s six Liberal Members of the National Assembly.

A member of the Royal 22nd Regiment stands on guard before the City of Laval’s War Cenotaph on Chomedey Blvd. on November 8 during a ceremony commemorating Remembrance Day. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Wreaths of remembrance

Brabant deposited a commemorative wreath on behalf of the municipality. Wreaths were also left by officials at the base of the monument on behalf of the federal and provincial governments, active and retired military personnel and reserves, as well as veterans from the Laval region.

Members of the Canadian military arrive at the City of Laval’s War Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday November 8. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 251 in Chomedey, which has been organizing the event annually, makes great efforts to organize the commemoration and starts working on it each year as early as May.

While there is often turmoil throughout the world at this time of year serving as a backdrop to the annual remembrance of the country’s defenders, an incident in October impacting the military here at home was on the minds of some of those attending Laval’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

The Laval region’s six Members of the National Assembly approach the City of Laval War Cenotaph to deposit a wreath paying homage to the city’s soldiers. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Dangers of the military life

“That was a very unfortunate accident in Wainwright,” Marc-Aurèle-Fortin MP Leitão said in an interview with The Laval News. He was alluding to the flash fire last month at the Canadian Armed Forces base in Alberta that resulted in the death of four soldiers, while injuring many more. “But all the more reason for us to really pay homage our soldiers,” said Leitão.

Laval-Les Îles MP Fayçal El-Khoury and parliamentary colleagues prepare to lay a wreath at the base of the Laval War Cenotaph at the city’s Remembrance Day commemoration. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Vimy MP Koutrakis agreed. “I also think this is an especially important day this year with the tragedy in Wainwright,” she said, while noting that those serving in the armed forces are always potentially in danger given the nature of the work.

“The danger comes anywhere,” Koutraiks said. “You never know. Even when you’re training, your life is still at risk. We also should never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice. We would not be enjoying the life that we have, had it not been for those who fought so valiantly for us. We should never forget.”