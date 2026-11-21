‘Mom had a vision, Betty made it come true,’ president Greg Young tells gala guests

While Agape president Greg Young acknowledged during a 50th anniversary gala last week that his mother helped plant the seed that grew into one of Laval’s important social services providers, it took a special kind of person to turn it into a reality.

Greg’s parents, Leo and Cliffeline Young, helped lay the foundation for what 320 guests were celebrating last Friday evening at the Embassy Plaza congress centre.

“Their vision, generosity and belief in helping others created a legacy that has continued to grow over the past five decades,” said Greg. “But they certainly knew what they were doing when passed the torch to Betty.

“I’ll say one thing: mom had a vision, Betty made it come true,” he added. In recognition, she was presented later in the evening with the first Elizabeth McLeod Award for dedicated service to Agape.

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ McLeod (centre), the longtime guiding influence behind Agape’s 50 years of success, at last week’s anniversary celebration. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Humble beginnings, same mission

Beginning with a base of operations first set up in 1976 in the church basement at Holy Name of Jesus Parish on Chomedey Blvd., Agape’s next step was the acquisition of a home they could call their own. This turned out to be a former fish market on Notre Dame Blvd. near the corner of Curé-Labelle.

While that is still considered by many to be the home address, Agape has expanded many times and has service offices now in different districts of Laval. But it’s always with the same primary goal of offering a range of social services to families, children, senior citizens and others – often in desperate need of help.

For five decades, the Youth and Parents Agape Association has been more than just an organization in Laval. It’s also been a place of support, compassion, connection and hope for individuals and families. And although it may seem a little hard to believe, over the past half-century many thousands of people have turned to Agape for assistance, guidance and support.

From the left, Laval city councillor for Duvernay Anick Brunet, Deputy Mayor Ray Khalil, Renaud-Coursol councillor Seta Topouzian, Laval-Les-Îles councillor Nicholas Borne and Saint-Martin councillor Aline Dib at last week’s gala celebrating Agape’s 50th anniversary. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The daisies and the butterflies

For a good number of years, the image of a monarch butterfly has served as a symbol at Agape, although not everyone may be aware of the reasons why. During the gala evening, butterfly and daisy brooches and icons were scattered in various places throughout the room.

As Agape executive-director Kevin McLeod explained, what makes the monarch so remarkable is its transformation from an egg into a caterpillar, then into a chrysalis, and finally a beautiful butterfly.

“It faces tremendous challenges, travels incredible distances and finds the strength to keep going,” he said. “In many ways, this reflects the journeys of the individuals and families we serve. Life doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes people face challenges they never anticipated. Our role is to offer a helping hand, encourage them to take the opportunity to move forward.”

As for the daisies, according to McLeod “they represent growth, new beginnings and life flourishing. That’s actually what we hope to see in the people we help: families finding their footing, children discovering their potential and individuals regaining hope and confidence.”

From the left, Agape assistant-director Ian Williams, executive-director Kevin McLeod, Laval city councillor for Saint-François Isabelle Piché, Saint-Bruno councillor David De Cotis and gala evening MC Franco Taddeo. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A wide base of community support

The number of high-profile guests at the celebration was in itself a testimony to the community support Agape has obtained from elected officials ranging from mayors and city councillors, to school board representatives, as well as Members of Canada’s Parliament and of the Quebec National Assembly.

Any organization that helps Laval’s residents is a step in the right direction, Sainte-Dorothée city councillor Ray Khalil, the City of Laval’s deputy mayor, said in an interview with The Laval News. “But Agape always takes it a step further by how much they do with a very small team,” he added.

“Agape is a major player here in Laval for the anglophone community,” said Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board chairman James Di Sano, who attended the gala with division 6 commissioner Barbara Barrasso and division 8 commissioner Noémia Onofre de Lima.

“We’re building on a great partnership we have with Agape as to how we could do more for both of us – given that we share the same population,” Di Sano added.