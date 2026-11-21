The Laval police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for two months.

Eva Haji, 16, was reported missing from her home on September 10 and has not been seen since.

Eva Haji, 16, was reprted missing from her home on September 10 and has not been seen since then.

“This investigation remains a priority for the detectives assigned to the case,” the Laval Police said in a statement last week. “The teenager has still not been found.”

According to the police, Haji’s family members fear for her safety as she does not have medications with her which are essential to her health.

“The lack of this medication could put the teenager in a highly vulnerable situation, particularly when faced with people with malicious intent,” said the police. They believe she may be in the Greater Montreal area or may also have travelled to Toronto.

Fire heavily damages home on Dussault Ave. in L-D-R

Two people became temporarily homeless on Tuesday November 10 after a fire heavily damaged their house during the early evening on Dussault Avenue in Laval-des-Rapides between Laurier Street and des Prairies Boulevard.

The 911 emergency phone service received a call around 5:20 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a large plume of black smoke coming from the kitchen.

It is assumed that the fire started while someone was preparing a meal and that flames spread from the lit stove into the range hood.

The fire was considered to be under control by 5:48 p.m. after a check was carried out by firefighters in the building’s attic to confirm the absence of any flames that might have made their way there.

However, the damage caused by fire and smoke was estimated at approximately $50,000 for the building and $30,000 for its furnishings and other contents.

Montée Masson recycling yard fire causes $50,000 damage

A fire on the afternoon of Wednesday November 11 sent up a thick column of dense black smoke from the work yard at Elikem Enviro Solutions, a recycling company located on Montée Masson in Saint-François.

According to news reports, a controlled fire that was started to burn piles of debris as well as surplus wooden pallets grew out of control and required the intervention of Laval’s fire services.

The first firefighters arrived on scene at 3:40 p.m. when significant flames were visible coming from the backyard of the company.

Thanks to a recently-installed water supply network, the firefighters used high-volume water jets and an aerial ladder cannon to limit the damage and prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings.

A little more than a quarter-hour before 7 pm, the blaze was declared to be under control. Damages were estimated at $25,000 to buildings, with an equal amount for loss of equipment and other property.

Other recent fires in Laval

NOVEMBER 4 | 12:27 AM // Building fire on Lauzon Street in the Sainte-Dorothée sector. Residential building. Flames visible on the roof of the building as well as the roof of the adjacent building. The code was 10-12, meaning a second alarm.

NOVEMBER 2 | 2:00 AM // Building fire on Curie Street in Laval’s Chomedey sector. Residential building. Flames visible on the roof. Code 10-09, meaning full response and potential for escalation.