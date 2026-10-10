LPD officers seriously hurt in des Laurentides Blvd. collision

Two police officers responding to an emergency call were injured when their vehicle collided at high speed with another car on des Laurentides Blvd before crashing into a lamppost.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. directly across from the Atlantis Gym at the intersection of Renaud St. West in Laval’s Vimont district.

The two officers were speeding in their car in emergency mode – with lights and siren activated – to get to the scene of a domestic violence incident as quickly as they could.

Their pursuit ended abruptly, however, when the driver of a Ford Mustang Mach-E apparently failed to see the patrol car as she turned onto des Laurentides from a side street. The speeding police vehicle was unable to avoid her.

Following the impact, the Mustang sat immobilized in the centre lane of the boulevard, while the police car continued onward until striking a lamppost at the side of des Laurentides Blvd.

The two officers, whose lives were not believed to be in danger, were taken to Sacré-Coeur Hospital in Montreal (long recognized for its treatment of accident and trauma victims) for various injuries, including cuts and burns caused by their car’s airbag system.

The driver of the Mustang, a 49-year-old woman, sustained lower-body injuries, although her condition was not considered serious.

In an ironic twist, the area outside the Atlantis Gym on des Laurentides was the scene of another major car accident in early August when two people died after their vehicle crashed as they were fleeing police.

Chomedey man, 78, charged after spouse found dead in condo

A 78-year-old man appeared in court in Laval in connection with the death of his partner, a 77-year-old woman whose body was found inside their Chomedey condo unit the day before.

The Laval Police were summoned to the residential building on Jean-Béraud Ave. near Chomedey Blvd. in the early afternoon. The accused was present when the police arrived and was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ronald Thibault is charged with first-degree murder with regard to Monique Thibault Poirier’s death. According to a news report, Thibault was arraigned at the Laval courthouse through a video hookup, during which his wrists were bandaged, although he provided clear answers to a judge’s questions.

The Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) requested a restraining order prohibiting contact between the accused and his sons, who may be called to testify in the legal proceedings.

A Laval police spokesperson told CBC Montreal that investigators found no history of violence between Thibault and the victim. Thibault is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 21.

Laval man charged with second-degree murder in London, Ont.

A man from Laval has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed a man in London, Ontario.

The only suspect arrested and charged by the London Police Service was identified as Mohamed Abdel Aziz Soumahoro, 21, of Laval.

According to a statement issued by the London Police, the accused and the victim “were known to each other.”

Court records, according to the London Free Press, show that Soumahoro was already facing charges in three separate auto theft cases in the Toronto region.

The charges included three counts of motor vehicle theft, mischief, breaking and entering, three counts of possession of property valued at over $5,000 obtained by crime, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order issued in Quebec.

Woman dies after crash on Autoroute 13

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead after crashing into construction machinery on Autoroute 13 in Laval during the early morning hours on Thursday September 24.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in a construction zone where the driver was seen navigating erratically shortly before the crash. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the arrival of emergency services.