Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 adds new names to Commemoration Wall

‘Each brick represents a history,’ Laval councillor Topouzian says during unveiling

For members of the Royal Canadian Legion at Branch 251 in Chomedey and across Canada, the year 2026 is especially meaningful as it marks the 100th year since the incorporation of the RCL as a nationwide organization representing the Veterans of Canada’s military engagements and wars.

As the Royal Canadian Legion states on its official website, returning Canadian soldiers from the First World War faced injuries, trauma and limited support.

Legion members are seen here with Laval city councillor for Renaud-Coursol Seta Topouzian (far right) representing Mayor Stéphane Boyer, as they prepared to cut an RCL 100th anniversary cake during the unveiling of the new bricks in the Commemoration Wall at Branch 251 on September 19. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A century serving Veterans

As such, they formed associations, including the Great War Veterans Association to advocate for care and benefits. Many of these groups later merged to form the Canadian Legion, which was incorporated by Act of Parliament on July 17 in 2026 – the date now celebrated as the Legion’s official anniversary.

As part of the centennial celebration, Branch 251 hosted an official gathering on September 19, along with the unveiling of newly-added commemorative bricks on the branch’s Commemoration Wall.

The ceremony brought together branch members, community partners as well as invited dignitaries to reflect on a century of remembrance and service, while honoring the individuals whose names and memories are preserved on Branch 251’s Commemoration Wall.

Lasting tribute at Branch 251

Established long ago, the Commemoration Wall stands as a lasting tribute within the branch. However, following a period of more than two decades without additions, the Legion’s centennial “provided the opportunity to renew this meaningful initiative,” Patricia Vezina, secretary at the branch, said in an e-mail to The Laval News.

She said the newly engraved bricks unveiled at the branch on Curé-Labelle Blvd. last month “represent a continuation of remembrance and a commitment to preserving our legacy for future generations,” while leaving space for many more to be honored in the future.

Representing Mayor Stéphane Boyer, Laval city councillor for Renaud-Coursol Seta Topouzian acknowledged during an address to around 50 guests that the Commemoration Wall “bears witness to the memory, courage and sacrifices” made by those whose names appear on it.

RCL Branch 251 members and supporters examine old as well as new bricks inscribed with names of loved ones who served in Canada’s military on the Commemoration Wall on September 19. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Each brick has a name, said Topouzian

“Each brick represents a history, each brick has a name, and it has a memory,” she said. “It is important for us to remember. The Royal Canadian Legion reminds us that they helped with the freedom and liberties that we live with today. Without that, without them we would not be here today.

“It is very important for us to accept and understand the service that they present and honor their memory,” she continued. “It’s been a hundred years already and it’s played a very, very essential role for us – for the community.”

Branch 251 has served the Laval community for more than 60 years, and the members’ efforts extend well beyond the Remembrance Day ceremonies most people are probably most familiar with.

While coordinating the annual Remembrance Day parade in Chomedey, welcoming over 600 cadets from the Laval region, the branch also actively supports 10 Cadet units by providing facilities for training, meetings and community activities.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 Sergeant-at-Arms Chuck Washburn is seen here after helping unveil the new Commemoration Wall with new commemorative bricks. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Services beyond the call

Branch 251 works closely with the Sir-Wilfrid Laurier School Board and other local partners to support events and initiatives that strengthen the community. Through an annual poppy campaign, the branch also continues to provide meaningful financial support to veterans, their families and community organizations.

Recent Branch 251 contributions have go towards supporting Ste-Anne’s Veterans Hospital, Wounded Warriors, the Last Post Fund, as well as several local organizations serving vulnerable populations.

The Royal Canadian Legion is extending a special membership offer during this special year. All Canadians who are not already members are invited to join the legion as Centenary Members at no cost.

In addition to being able to obtain a membership online and by phone, you may also apply in person at a local branch such as Branch 251. Annual RCL memberships run from January through December. Legion membership is open to any Canadian citizen or citizen of an Allied nation who is 18 years of age or older.