FILIA Association for Seniors holds annual Walk a Thon

Members enjoyed walk and an exercise session, followed by noon-time meal

With the heat of the Montreal summer finally over, a group of fitness-conscious seniors who are members of FILIA took advantage of the cool autumn air one day last month to take a brisk walk around the streets of Chomedey.

And while they were at it, they stopped in a nearby park for a set of exercises suitable to their station in life.

For a good number of years, FILIA’s September Walk a Thon was a highly-anticipated outdoor event held at Saint Norbert Park in eastern Chomedey.

FILIA physical education instructor Irene leads a group of association members through a series of exercises during the annual Walk-a-Thon event in Saint-Martin Park on September 21. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

A new direction this year

This year, however, in a departure from the usual formula, it was held at the Panarkadian Brotherhood of Canada’s locale on Saint-Martin Blvd. a short distance from Saint-Martin Park.

The 20th annual Walk a Thon on Sept. 21 drew a loyal following of FILIA members, as well as a few other supporters who have provided a significant amount help to the organization for decades.

The goal of the day was to raise awareness of the needs of senior citizens – including regular physical exercise – while also raising funds for FILIA so it can continue providing a range of crucial services to seniors.

Among these are a meals-on-wheels program, but also interesting field trips to locations in and outside the Montreal region.

Former Montreal city councillor Mary Deros (right) joined FILIA director Johanna Tsoublekas during the senior citizen group’s Walk-a-Thon event in September. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

More men now joining

FILIA first began in Montreal’s Parc Extension district (which decades ago was home base for most of the city’s Greek population), providing assistance to women from the Hellenic community beginning in the early 1980s.

Since then, the number of men joining the organization has substantially increased and there were a good number of them at this year’s Walk-a-Thon event.

After establishing itself firmly in the community, FILIA’s mandate was broadened to include senior citizens of every origin, while also helping seniors in Laval since 2006.

FILIA has been led for around 30 years by Johanna Tsoublekas who continues to provide management and guidance. Some other services FILIA provides are home housekeeping and supervision, volunteer training and a healthcare clinic for the feet.

FILIA members make their way back for a lunchtime meal on September 21 following their workout during the group’s annual Walk-a-Thon event. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

An expanding mandate

With advancing age, Johanna had been looking over the past few years for new supporters who might be willing to take over at least some of responsibilities.

That search proved to be fruitful as FILIA’s offering of programs has been enlarged to now include yoga, exercise and physical education sessions for seniors, especially those who have developed problems maintaining their physical balance and stability.